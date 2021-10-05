German-American Day 2021: Date, History and Significance

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
    German-American Day 2021: It is observed on October 6 annually. The day celebrates German American heritage. Let us read more about the day and its significance.
    German-American Day

    German-American Day 2021: The day is celebrated on October 6 in the United States to commemorate the founding of Germantown, Pennsylvania. It was established in 1683

    Annually, the day celebrates the history of friendship with Germany as the United States German descendants contributed to its culture and history. 

    German-American Day: History

    The day celebrates German American heritage and commemorates the date in 1683 when thirteen German families from Krefeld near the Rhine landed in Philadelphia. These families established 'Germantown', Pennsylvania. It was the first German settlement in the original thirteen American colonies. 

    Originally, the day was celebrated in the nineteenth century. In 1983, to express appreciation and to honour the 300th anniversary of German-American immigration and culture into the United States, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed October 6 as German-American Day. 

    Congress approved S.J. Resolution 108 on August 6, 1987, designating October 6, 1987, as German-American Day. On August 18, President Reagan signed it and became Public Law 100-104. On October 2, 1987, a proclamation to this effect was issued by President Reagan in a formal ceremony in White House Rose Garden, and he called on Americans to observe the Day with ceremonies and activities.

    German-American Day 2021: Significance

    The day celebrates the amalgamation of the heritage of the two countries. It also signifies the love for American traditions and the contributions of German-speaking Americans. It is also celebrated in the memory of the German families who established a colony on American soil.

