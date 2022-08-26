Ghulam Nabi Azad Biography: Early Life, Education, Award, Previous Offices, Political Career and other details

Ghulam Nabi Azad Biography: In a major blow to the Indian National Congress, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced his resignation from the party on August 26, 2022. In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad cited the sidelines of the senior Congress leaders and the increasing sway of a ‘coterie of inexperienced sycophants’ as the reason behind his exit from the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad is an Indian politician and was a member of the Indian National Congress. He served as the 7th Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir from 2005 to 2008 and was also the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare. Until February 2021, Azad served as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in the Government of former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh.

"Unfortunately after entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics & particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," says GN Azad in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/20mbQsscSZ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

Ghulam Nabi Azad Biography

Born March 7, 1949 Place of Birth Bhalessa, Jammu and Kashmir, India Age 73 years Parents Rahamatullah Batt and Basa Begum Spouse Shameem Dev Azad Education Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College, Jammu (1970), University of Kashmir, University of Jammu Party Former member of Indian National Congress Previous Offices Member of Lok Sabha, Member of Rajya Sabha, Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Awards Padma Bhushan Children Sofiya Nabi Azad, Saddam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad Early Life, Education

Ghulam Nabi Azad was born on March 7, 1949, in a village named Soti of Gandoh Tehsil (Bhalessa) in the formerly princely state of Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda district. His parents were Rahamatullah Batt and Basa Begum. Ghulam Nabi Azadi attended the local school in this village.

Later, Azad moved to Jammu for his higher studies and received his Bachelor of Science degree from G.G.M. Science College. He also received a master’ in Zoology degree from the University of Kashmir, Srinagar in 1972.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Political Career

Ghulam Nabi Azad started his career soon after working as the Secretary for the Block Congress Committee in Bhalessa in 1973. He was nominated as the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress two years later and in 1980 was appointed as the President of the All-India Youth Congress.

After being elected to the 7th Lok Sabha from Maharashtra's Washim in 1980, Ghulam Nabi Azad entered into the Central Government as the Deputy Minister in charge of the Law, Justice, and Company Affairs Ministry in 1982.

Subsequently, he was elected to the 8th Lok Sabha in 1984 and was a member (1990-1996) from Maharashtra in Rajya Sabha. Azad was elected to Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir during the term of November 30, 1996, to November 29, 2002, and from November 30, 2002, to November 29, 2008. However, he resigned on April 26, 2009, as he became the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on November 2, 2005.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Union Government

In the second tenure of the United Progressive Alliance Government led by Dr. Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad was sworn in as the Health Minister of India. He was elected to Rajya Sabha for the fourth term and the third term from Jammu & Kashmir during the term of November 30, 1996, to November 29, 2002.

Ghulam Nabi Azad: Leader of Opposition

After the National Democratic Alliance won majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and formed the Union Government, Ghulam Nabi Azad was appointed as the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, where Congress still held the majority.

In 2015, he got re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir, despite the PDP-BJP alliance holding a majority of seats in the Legislative assembly.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Wife

Ghulam Nabi Azad married Shameem Dev Azad, a known Kashmiri singer in 1980. They have a son Saddam Nabi Azad and a daughter Sofiya Nabi Azad.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Padma Bhushan

Ghulam Nabi Azad in March 2002 was conferred with Padma Bhushan from the former President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Ghulam Nabi Azad in News

Ghulam Nabi Azad came into the news after he announced his resignation from the Indian National Congress Party from all posts.

In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he has decided to sever his half-century-old association with the Congress Party and hereby he resigns from all the positions including the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.

