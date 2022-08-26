Who is Angad Singh? Emmy-nominated journalist deported from Delhi Airport to New York

Angad Singh Journalist: An Emmy-nominated journalist of Indian origin who has been working with America’s Vice News was denied entry into India on August 24, 2022, and was deported to New York, as per his family. According to Angad Singh’s mother, her son has paid the price of speaking the truth and was deported because of his work as a journalist.

Angad Singh is an American Citizen who also has an Overseas of Citizen of India Card (OCI). Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News with a focus on Asia, was on a personal visit to India. Angad Singh had produced a series of documentaries on the COVID-19 pandemic in India as well as on the farmer’s protest on the borders of the national capital against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Know more about Angad Singh, his work, personal life, and other significant details.

Emmy nominated for our coverage on India's deadly delta wave.



What a recognition to more than a dozen brave, and talented reporters, producers, camera ops, editors and assistants that made our reporting possible. https://t.co/C1Ymn4lZfT — Angad Singh (@Angadgsingh) July 28, 2022

Who is Angad Singh?

Angad Singh, who works with America’s Vice News, made documentaries on the Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2020. Singh, who produces documentaries, published a video on the delta wave in 2021 which led him to an Emmy nomination recently.

