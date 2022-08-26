Hemant Soren Biography: Early Life, Family, Education, Political Career, Net Worth, Latest News

Hemant Soren Biography: Hemant Soren is an Indian Politician and the current CM of Jharkhand, He is also the son of the veteran politician and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shibu Soren.

We will be looking at the biography of Hemant Soren along with early life, family, education, political career, net worth and the latest news in the following lines.

Hemant Soren - Latest News

Hemant Soren is news recently due to his possible disqualification by the election commission in the office of profit case related to mining lease. The verdict is to be released soon.

Hemant Soren - Early Life, Family, Age

Hemant Soren was born on 10th August 1975 in Nemara which is situated in Ramgarh district, Bihar ( present-day Jharkhand) to Shibu Soren and Roopi Soren.

He has two brothers and one sister.

Hemant Soren is married to Kalpana Soren and has two sons.

As of 2022, Hemant Soren is 47 years old.

Hemant Soren - Education

Hemant Soren has completed intermediate from Patna High School, Patna, Bihar. Soren also enrolled in Mechanical engineering in BIT, Mesra, Ranchi, Jharkhand but dropped out.

Hemant Soren - Political Career

Hemant Soren started his political career as a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2009. He was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in the same year while contesting from the Barhait Constituency

He also served as the Deputy CM of Jharkhand from September 2010 till January 2013.

Hemant Soren’s big break came in July 2013 when he was elected as the CM of Jharkhand with support from Congress and RJD.

Hemant Soren was again elected as the 11th CM of Jharkhand in December 2019.

He was also the leader of the opposition from 2015-2019 and protested against many amendments that were discussed by the ruling government at that time.

Hemant Soren - Net Worth

The net worth of Hemant Soren is estimated to be around 10 crores as of 2022.