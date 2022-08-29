GK Picture Quiz: Identify this Legend whose Birth Anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day

Identify this Legend whose Birth Anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day: Picture Quiz can be a great way to test your General Knowledge of worldly things like Geography, History, Sports, Politics, etc. These quizzes can be played on various topics and themes with various difficulty levels and challenges. A fun way to test your knowledge is by answering photos related questions. We have come up with an interesting General Knowledge Quiz where you have to identify this hockey legend whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day in India.

Do you know the Name of this Legend whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day in India?

The above-jumbled image is of Major Dhyan Chand Singh, the legendary Indian Hockey Player. National Sports Day in India is celebrated on 29 August, on the birth anniversary of hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The Hockey Legend was born on 29th August 1905 in a Kushwaha Rajput family and died on 3rd December 1979.

Major Dhyan Chand - Life History

Major Dhyan Chand was the elder brother of Mool Singh and another hockey player Roop Singh. His father, Sameshwar Singh, was enlisted in the British Indian Army, and he played hockey for the army. Because of his father's numerous army transfers, Dhyan Chand’s family including his mother Sharadha Singh had to move to different cities. Because of this Dhyan Chand had to terminate his education after only six years of schooling. The family finally settled in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, India. Dhyan Chand studied at the Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh and finally graduated from Victoria College, Gwalior in 1932. Being in the military, his father got a small piece of land for a house.

Major Dhyan Chand - Hockey Career

Major Dhyan Chand is also known as The Wizard or The Magician of hockey for his extraordinary ball control and goal-scoring feats. Chand played internationally from 1926 to 1949, where he scored 570 goals in 185 matches according to his autobiography, Goal. He has scored over 1000 goals in his entire domestic and international career. He won three Olympic gold medals, in 1928, 1932 and 1936, during an era where India dominated field hockey. His influence extended beyond these victories, as India won the field hockey event in seven out of eight Olympics from 1928 to 1964.

Major Dhyan Chand’s Birth Anniversary - National Sports Day of India

The Government of India awarded Dhyan Chand India's third highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan in 1956. His birthday, 29th August, is celebrated as National Sports Day in India every year. India's highest sporting honour, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award has been named after him.