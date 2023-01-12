GK Questions And Answers On National Youth Day: Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary

National Youth Day 2023 is celebrated on 12 January every year. Also known as Rashtriya Yuva Diwas this day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Find out how much you know of one of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders by answering these questions! 

 

Q1.  When did Swami Vivekananda address the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago?

 

a) 12th September 1993

b) 15th September 1894

c) 11th September 1893

 

Answer: 11th September 1893

 

Q2. What was Swamiji's father Sri. Viswanath Datta's profession? 

 

a) Doctor

b) Barrister

c) British officer 

 

Answer: Barrister



Q3. What was Swami Vivekananda's original name? 

 

a) Bhupedranath Datta

b) Rajendranath Datta

c) Narendranath Datta

 

Answer: Narendranath Datta



Q4. From where Narendranath did do his primary schooling?

 

a) City School

b) Metropolitan Institution

c) English Primary School

 

Answer: Metropolitan Institution



Q5. Which college did Swamiji attend?

 

a) City College

b) Presidency College

c) Scottish Church College

 

Answer: Scottish Church College


Q6. For how many years did Swamiji's spiritual training take place under Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa? 

 

a) Five

b) Four

c) Six

 

Answer: Four



Q7. Who gave Swamiji the name 'Vivekananda'?

 

a) Maharaja of Baroda

b) Maharaja of Jaipur

c) Maharaja of Khetri

 

Answer: Maharaja of Khetri



Q8. For how many days did Swamiji meditate on a rock in Kanyakumari?

 

a) Four

b) Three

c) Seven

 

Answer: Three



Q9. Who finally helped Swamiji to attend the World Parliament of Religions?

 

a) Dr. Hudson

b) Prof. J H Wright

c) Prof. Catherine Wright

 

Answer: Prof. J H Wright



Q10.  What did Nikola Tesla discuss with Swamiji which included the Vedantic perspective? 

 

a) electricity, Vedanta

b) light, life

c) energy, matter

 

Answer: energy, matter



Q11. What was Sister Nivedita's original name?

 

a) Margaret Thatcher

b) Margaret Noble

c) Isabel Noble

 

Answer: Margaret Noble




Q12. Where did Swamiji establish the Vedanta Society on his second visit to the US? 

 

a) Chicago

b) San Fransisco

c) Vancouver

 

Answer: San Fransisco

 

Q13. What is the theme for National Youth Day 2023? 

 

a) "Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat."

b)“Yuvaah – Utsah Naye Bharat Ka”

c) "Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages"

 

Answer: "Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat."


