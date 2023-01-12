Gk Questions And Answers On National Youth Day: Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary

National Youth Day 2023 is celebrated on 12 January every year. Also known as Rashtriya Yuva Diwas this day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Find out how much you know of one of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders by answering these questions!

Youth is life in the making. Being youthful means being willing to look inward, seek answers, and create your life the way you want it. #NationalYouthDay2023 #NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekanandaJayanti pic.twitter.com/0O3uBiVoxH — Amit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@amitsharmaJK_) January 12, 2023

READ| Swami Vivekananda Biography : Early Life, Education, Works, Teachings and Famous Quotes

Q1. When did Swami Vivekananda address the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago?

a) 12th September 1993

b) 15th September 1894

c) 11th September 1893

Answer: 11th September 1893

Q2. What was Swamiji's father Sri. Viswanath Datta's profession?

a) Doctor

b) Barrister

c) British officer

Answer: Barrister







Q3. What was Swami Vivekananda's original name?

a) Bhupedranath Datta

b) Rajendranath Datta

c) Narendranath Datta

Answer: Narendranath Datta







Q4. From where Narendranath did do his primary schooling?

a) City School

b) Metropolitan Institution

c) English Primary School

Answer: Metropolitan Institution







Q5. Which college did Swamiji attend?

a) City College

b) Presidency College

c) Scottish Church College

Answer: Scottish Church College



READ| National Youth Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Celebrations on Rashtriya Yuva Diwas

Q6. For how many years did Swamiji's spiritual training take place under Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa?

a) Five

b) Four

c) Six

Answer: Four







Q7. Who gave Swamiji the name 'Vivekananda'?

a) Maharaja of Baroda

b) Maharaja of Jaipur

c) Maharaja of Khetri

Answer: Maharaja of Khetri







Q8. For how many days did Swamiji meditate on a rock in Kanyakumari?

a) Four

b) Three

c) Seven

Answer: Three







Q9. Who finally helped Swamiji to attend the World Parliament of Religions?

a) Dr. Hudson

b) Prof. J H Wright

c) Prof. Catherine Wright

Answer: Prof. J H Wright







Q10. What did Nikola Tesla discuss with Swamiji which included the Vedantic perspective?

a) electricity, Vedanta

b) light, life

c) energy, matter

Answer: energy, matter







Q11. What was Sister Nivedita's original name?

a) Margaret Thatcher

b) Margaret Noble

c) Isabel Noble

Answer: Margaret Noble









Q12. Where did Swamiji establish the Vedanta Society on his second visit to the US?

a) Chicago

b) San Fransisco

c) Vancouver

Answer: San Fransisco

Q13. What is the theme for National Youth Day 2023?

a) "Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat."

b)“Yuvaah – Utsah Naye Bharat Ka”

c) "Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages"

Answer: "Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat."



READ| National Youth Day 2023: 25 Powerful & Inspirational Quotes and Poems by Swami Vivekananda



