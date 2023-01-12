GK Questions And Answers On National Youth Day: Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary
National Youth Day 2023 is celebrated on 12 January every year. Also known as Rashtriya Yuva Diwas this day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Find out how much you know of one of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders by answering these questions!
Youth is life in the making. Being youthful means being willing to look inward, seek answers, and create your life the way you want it. #NationalYouthDay2023 #NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekanandaJayanti pic.twitter.com/0O3uBiVoxH— Amit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@amitsharmaJK_) January 12, 2023
READ| Swami Vivekananda Biography : Early Life, Education, Works, Teachings and Famous Quotes
Q1. When did Swami Vivekananda address the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago?
a) 12th September 1993
b) 15th September 1894
c) 11th September 1893
Answer: 11th September 1893
Q2. What was Swamiji's father Sri. Viswanath Datta's profession?
a) Doctor
b) Barrister
c) British officer
Answer: Barrister
Q3. What was Swami Vivekananda's original name?
a) Bhupedranath Datta
b) Rajendranath Datta
c) Narendranath Datta
Answer: Narendranath Datta
Q4. From where Narendranath did do his primary schooling?
a) City School
b) Metropolitan Institution
c) English Primary School
Answer: Metropolitan Institution
Q5. Which college did Swamiji attend?
a) City College
b) Presidency College
c) Scottish Church College
Answer: Scottish Church College
READ| National Youth Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Celebrations on Rashtriya Yuva Diwas
Q6. For how many years did Swamiji's spiritual training take place under Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa?
a) Five
b) Four
c) Six
Answer: Four
Q7. Who gave Swamiji the name 'Vivekananda'?
a) Maharaja of Baroda
b) Maharaja of Jaipur
c) Maharaja of Khetri
Answer: Maharaja of Khetri
Q8. For how many days did Swamiji meditate on a rock in Kanyakumari?
a) Four
b) Three
c) Seven
Answer: Three
Q9. Who finally helped Swamiji to attend the World Parliament of Religions?
a) Dr. Hudson
b) Prof. J H Wright
c) Prof. Catherine Wright
Answer: Prof. J H Wright
Q10. What did Nikola Tesla discuss with Swamiji which included the Vedantic perspective?
a) electricity, Vedanta
b) light, life
c) energy, matter
Answer: energy, matter
Q11. What was Sister Nivedita's original name?
a) Margaret Thatcher
b) Margaret Noble
c) Isabel Noble
Answer: Margaret Noble
Q12. Where did Swamiji establish the Vedanta Society on his second visit to the US?
a) Chicago
b) San Fransisco
c) Vancouver
Answer: San Fransisco
Q13. What is the theme for National Youth Day 2023?
a) "Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat."
b)“Yuvaah – Utsah Naye Bharat Ka”
c) "Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages"
Answer: "Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat."
READ| National Youth Day 2023: 25 Powerful & Inspirational Quotes and Poems by Swami Vivekananda