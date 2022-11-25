America has a long and varied history, from its discovery to becoming the strongest nation in the world. How well do you know its history?

Prepare to test your knowledge with this quiz on American history, covering everything from presidents and battles to significant moments in history.

GK Quiz On American History

A. When was America discovered?

1. 1386

2. 1496

3. 1492

4. 1500

B. What was the name of the first permanent British settlement in the US?

Jamestown Virginiatown Elizabethtown Henrytown

C. When was the Declaration of Independence signed?

1676 1576 1776 1876

D. When was the Statue of Liberty given to the US and by who?

1885, France 1880, Italy 1689, Germany 1876, Poland

E. When did John F. Kennedy become president?

1961 1962 1963 1964

F. Which American president passed the bill to celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November?

Thomas Jefferson George Washington Abraham Lincoln Franklin D Roosevelt

G. Which is the 50th US state?

Alaska Texas Hawaii New Jersey

H. What is the oldest city in America?

St. Augustine, Florida Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Jamestown, Virginia Santa Fe, New Mexico

I. Which US city was the first in the country to host the Olympic Games in 1904?

Los Angeles, California Atlanta, Georgia St. Louis, Missouri New York, New York

J. The notorious Salem witch trials of 1692 took place in which state?

New York Massachusetts Pennsylvania Maryland

GK Quiz On American History Answers

A. 1492

Aboard his ship Santa Maria, the explorer Christopher Columbus is credited with "discovering" the New World in the Americas in 1492.

B. Jamestown in Virginia

The British chose Jamestown, Virginia, on May 13 and gave it the name of their king, James I. The settlement was the nation's first permanent English colony.

C. 1776

On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence. On August 2, 1776, at the Pennsylvania State House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the declaration was signed.

D. 1885, France

On June 17, 1885, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the French people, arrived in America as a gift to acknowledge America as a defender of liberty and inspire France to uphold the same ideas in remembrance of the two nations' cooperation during the American Revolution.

E. 1963

In 1963, John F. Kennedy was elected as the 35th President of the United States, becoming the youngest man in history to hold the position.

F. Franklin D Roosevelt

Congress passed a law on December 26, 1941, setting the date of Thanksgiving as the fourth Thursday in November. The law was made official by President Roosevelt and since then Thanksgiving has always been celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November.

G. Hawai'i

Hawai'i formally became the 50th State on August 21, 1959. It is the only state formed entirely of islands and one of the smallest.

H. St. Augustine, Florida

The earliest American city is thought to be St. Augustine The Spanish founded their settlement at Florida's St. Augustine in the sixteenth century.

I. St. Louis, Missouri.

The first Olympic Games to be hosted in the United States were held in St. Louis. Chicago, Illinois, was first chosen to host the 1904 Games but was eventually given to St. Louis, Missouri.

J. Massachusetts

Between early 1692 and mid-1693, the colonial Massachusetts town of Salem witnessed the notorious witch trials. Twenty were put to death after being charged with using witchcraft, also called the devil's sorcery.

