GK Quiz on Environment and Biodiversity

Biodiversity and climate health are very important for humans and animals as well. Most human societies rely on biodiversity directly for food, medicine, and livelihoods. Carbon sinks such as forests and wetlands regulate the climate and control climate change. Climate shifts accelerate habitat destruction, impacting forest ecosystems, grasslands, wetlands, and aquatic ecosystems. Shifts in climate can promote the spread of diseases and pests among both domestic and wild species.

Let's put your knowledge to the test and see how much you actually understand about the world!

GK Quiz on Environment & Biodiversity

1. What is the main goal of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement?

A. Encourage tourism in marine regions

B. Preserve marine biodiversity in the high seas

C. Manage coastal fishing