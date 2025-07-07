GK Quiz on Environment and Biodiversity

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Biodiversity and climate health are vital to human survival. This quiz offers simple, updated questions on national parks, conservation missions, and recent environmental developments. It’s an engaging way to boost your awareness of nature

Kirti Sharma
ByKirti Sharma
Jul 7, 2025, 21:41 IST
Biodiversity and climate health are very important for humans and animals as well. Most human societies rely on biodiversity directly for food, medicine, and livelihoods. Carbon sinks such as forests and wetlands regulate the climate and control climate change. Climate shifts accelerate habitat destruction, impacting forest ecosystems, grasslands, wetlands, and aquatic ecosystems. Shifts in climate can promote the spread of diseases and pests among both domestic and wild species.

Let's put your knowledge to the test and see how much you actually understand about the world!

GK Quiz on Environment & Biodiversity 

1. What is the main goal of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement?

A. Encourage tourism in marine regions

B. Preserve marine biodiversity in the high seas

C. Manage coastal fishing

D. Promote maritime trade

Answer: B 

2. The 2011 Gadgil Committee Report is linked with the preservation of which region?

A. Linking Rivers

B. Western Ghats

C. Eastern Ghats

D. None of the above

Answer: B 

3. Pampadum Shola National Park is found in which Indian state?

A. Karnataka

B. Kerala

C. Tamil Nadu

D. Gujarat

Answer: B –

4. Where is Rajaji National Park?

A. Uttarakhand

B. Bihar

C. Karnataka

D. Uttar Pradesh

Answer: A

5. Where was India's first conservation and breeding centre for the Asian King Vulture opened?

A. Indore

B. Gorakhpur

C. Mussoorie

D. Jaisalmer

Answer: B 

6. Which university established The Climate Institute to meet environmental needs?

A. Delhi University

B. Mumbai University

C. Ahmedabad University

D. Lucknow University

Answer: C 

7. Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary is found in which UT/state?

A. Ladakh

B. Madhya Pradesh

C. Rajasthan

D. Jammu and Kashmir

Answer: A 

8. Bukkapatna Chinkara Wildlife Sanctuary is found in which state?

A. Kerala

B. Karnataka

C. Assam

D. Odisha

Answer: B

9. When did the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) launch?

A. 2019

B. 2020

C. 2023

D. 2024

Answer: C 

10. Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary, recently in the news, is situated in which state?

A. Madhya Pradesh

B. Odisha

C. Jharkhand

D. Chhattisgarh

Answer: D 

Keep learning and exploring—your knowledge matters for the future of our planet.

