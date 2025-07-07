GK Quiz on Environment and Biodiversity

Biodiversity and climate health are very important for humans and animals as well. Most human societies rely on biodiversity directly for food, medicine, and livelihoods. Carbon sinks such as forests and wetlands regulate the climate and control climate change. Climate shifts accelerate habitat destruction, impacting forest ecosystems, grasslands, wetlands, and aquatic ecosystems. Shifts in climate can promote the spread of diseases and pests among both domestic and wild species.
GK Quiz on Environment & Biodiversity
1. What is the main goal of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement?
A. Encourage tourism in marine regions
B. Preserve marine biodiversity in the high seas
C. Manage coastal fishing
D. Promote maritime trade
Answer: B
2. The 2011 Gadgil Committee Report is linked with the preservation of which region?
A. Linking Rivers
B. Western Ghats
C. Eastern Ghats
D. None of the above
Answer: B
3. Pampadum Shola National Park is found in which Indian state?
A. Karnataka
B. Kerala
C. Tamil Nadu
D. Gujarat
Answer: B –
4. Where is Rajaji National Park?
A. Uttarakhand
B. Bihar
C. Karnataka
D. Uttar Pradesh
Answer: A
5. Where was India's first conservation and breeding centre for the Asian King Vulture opened?
A. Indore
B. Gorakhpur
C. Mussoorie
D. Jaisalmer
Answer: B
6. Which university established The Climate Institute to meet environmental needs?
A. Delhi University
B. Mumbai University
C. Ahmedabad University
D. Lucknow University
Answer: C
7. Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary is found in which UT/state?
A. Ladakh
B. Madhya Pradesh
C. Rajasthan
D. Jammu and Kashmir
Answer: A
8. Bukkapatna Chinkara Wildlife Sanctuary is found in which state?
A. Kerala
B. Karnataka
C. Assam
D. Odisha
Answer: B
9. When did the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) launch?
A. 2019
B. 2020
C. 2023
D. 2024
Answer: C
10. Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary, recently in the news, is situated in which state?
A. Madhya Pradesh
B. Odisha
C. Jharkhand
D. Chhattisgarh
Answer: D
Keep learning and exploring—your knowledge matters for the future of our planet.
