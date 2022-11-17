GK Quiz On Environment and Biodiversity With Answers.

It is crucial to have at least a basic understanding of the planet we live on. Environment and biodiversity are two important subjects for students of all age groups.

The GK Quiz on environment and biodiversity is a part of a series of quizzes designed to test students' knowledge of different subjects and their concepts.

The questions are intended to be challenging and fun, and they cover different topics related to environmental science.

Take our free GK quiz and find out how much you know about this topic!

GK Quiz On Environment and Biodiversity

1. Which atmospheric layer is the closest to the ground?

A.Troposphere

B.Mesosphere

C.Thermosphere

D.Stratosphere

2. What are saprophytes?

Living beings that feed on the sap from tree bark Living beings that feed on dead or decayed organic matter. Living beings who feed on other living beings. none of the above

3. Which environmentalist first gave the concept of Biodiversity Hotspots?

John Muir Norman Myers Gaylord Nelson Julia Hill

4. What are planktons?

Plants living in the water Very small plants and animals living in the water Very small animals living on land very small plants living on land

5. The biotic component of the environment does not include which of the following

Animal system Plant system Soil system Microorganism system

6. The production of light by living beings is known as

Bio-luminescence Bio-lighting Bio-fluorescence none of the above

7. Which of the following is not a greenhouse gas?

Nitrogen Ozone Methane Carbon dioxide

8. The use of fossil fuels is responsible for the increase in the amount of which gas in the atmosphere?

Argon Ozone Carbon dioxide Nitrogen

9. The region of the atmosphere above 400 km and higher is known as

Exosphere Mesosphere Thermosphere Photosphere

10. Which among the following causes Acid rain

Methane Nitrous oxide and sulfur dioxide Carbon dioxide Carbon monoxide

GK Quiz On Environment and Biodiversity Answers

1. Troposphere.

It begins at ground level and rises to a height of approximately 10 kilometers above sea level. Nearly all weather occurs in the troposphere.

2. Living beings that feed on dead or decayed organic matter.

Saprophytes eat and live off of dead and decaying creatures. They are regarded as being of utmost significance in the ecosystem. They simplify the complicated organic materials, which are then absorbed by the plants for use in a variety of metabolic processes.

3. Norman Myers

Norman Myers coined the phrase "biodiversity hotspot" in 1988. On the basis of a high degree of endemism and habitat degradation, he first identified 10 hotspots or the areas with the greatest biodiversity and greatest threats to it.





4. Plankton

Diverse aquatic species that are unable to swim against a current are collectively known as plankton.

5. Soil system

Since the soil system is a non-biotic (non-living) component, it is not a part of the biotic component of the environment. The animal system, the plant, and the microbial systems are considered to be biotic (alive) components.

6. Bioluminescence

The production and emission of light by living things is known as bioluminescence. It is a type of chemiluminescence, in which light is generated as a result of a chemical reaction.

7. Nitrogen

A subset of gases that trap heat in the atmosphere of the Earth is known as greenhouse gases. Carbon dioxide, methane, chlorofluorocarbons, ozone, nitrous oxide, and water vapor are some of the different greenhouse gases.

8. Carbon dioxide

Burning fossil fuels causes a significant emission of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Global warming is caused by greenhouse gases, which trap heat in our atmosphere.

9. Exosphere

It is the top layer of the atmosphere, above the ionosphere at a height of roughly 400 km. Extremely rarefied air gradually warms up as it passes through the layer.

10. Nitrous oxide and sulfur dioxide

A chemical process that starts when gases like sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides are discharged into the atmosphere leads to acid rain. These substances have the ability to ascend very far into the sky, where they combine and react with oxygen, water, and other chemicals to produce acid rain, an additional form of acidic pollution.