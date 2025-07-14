GK Quiz on Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla was the first Indian in more than 40 years to go to space and to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Axiom Mission 4 in 2025. His rags-to-riches journey from humble beginnings to being a test pilot and astronaut is nothing short of inspiring. Shukla's success is not only about individual accomplishment, it speaks to India's increasing prowess in science and technology. This quiz will make it easy and fun for you to learn more about Shubhanshu Shukla. GK Quiz: Shubhanshu Shukla Where was Shubhanshu Shukla born? a) Delhi b) Lucknow c) Mumbai d) Chennai Answer: b) Lucknow Which of the Indian Armed Forces does Shubhanshu Shukla belong to? a) Indian Navy b) Indian Army c) Indian Air Force d) Indian Coast Guard Answer: c) Indian Air Force In what year did Shubhanshu Shukla travel to the International Space Station?

a) 2010 b) 2020 c) 2025 d) 2030 Answer: c) 2025 Who was the first Indian to travel to space prior to Shubhanshu Shukla? a) Sunita Williams b) Kalpana Chawla c) Rakesh Sharma d) Ajit Krishnan Answer: c) Rakesh Sharma What was the mission's name that took Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS? a) Gaganyaan b) Chandrayaan c) Axiom Mission 4 d) Mars Orbiter Mission Answer: c) Axiom Mission 4 Which spacecraft took Shubhanshu Shukla to space? a) Soyuz b) Space Shuttle c) SpaceX Dragon d) PSLV Answer: c) SpaceX Dragon What is Shubhanshu Shukla's job in the Indian Air Force? a) Doctor b) Test Pilot c) Engineer d) Cook Answer: b) Test Pilot Which school did Shubhanshu Shukla go to in Lucknow? a) La Martiniere b) City Montessori School c) Kendriya Vidyalaya d) St. Xavier's Answer: b) City Montessori School What motivated Shubhanshu Shukla to become part of the armed forces?

a) Watching movies b) The Kargil War c) Reading books d) Meeting an astronaut Answer: b) The Kargil War What degree did Shubhanshu Shukla receive from the National Defence Academy? a) B.A. in History b) B.Sc. in Computer Science c) B.Sc. in Physics d) B.Com Answer: b) B.Sc. in Computer Science Also Read| What are the Top Inventions done by NASA? True or False Shubhanshu Shukla is the first Indian to visit the International Space Station. Answer: True Shubhanshu Shukla's mission was not about conducting experiments, only about going to space. Answer: False (He conducted numerous scientific experiments) Shubhanshu Shukla underwent astronaut training in Russia. Answer: True The Gaganyaan mission is India's first human spaceflight programme. Answer: True Shubhanshu Shukla's family has a long defense background. Answer: False (He is the first in his family to serve in the armed forces)

What is Mission Shakti? How many Indians have gone to space prior to Shubhanshu Shukla? a) None b) One c) Two d) Three Answer: b) One Reasoning: Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian to go to space in 1984. Shubhanshu Shukla is the second. In what year was Shubhanshu Shukla born? a) 1980 b) 1985 c) 1990 d) 1995 Answer: b) 1985 Reasoning: He was born on October 10, 1985. What is the primary objective of the Sprouts project Shukla worked on in space? a) To study stars b) To cultivate plants in microgravity c) To construct robots d) To service satellites Answer: b) To cultivate plants in microgravity Explanation: The project researched seed germination in space for long-term food solutions. In which country did Shubhanshu Shukla train, apart from India? a) USA b) Russia c) France d) Japan Answer: b) Russia Explanation: He underwent astronaut training at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.