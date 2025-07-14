Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Shubhanshu Shukla, a test pilot from Lucknow, became India’s second astronaut to reach space and the first to visit the ISS in 2025 via Axiom Mission 4. His inspiring journey marks a new chapter for India’s space achievements, encouraging young learners to explore science and space through his story.

Jul 14, 2025
GK Quiz on Shubhanshu Shukla
GK Quiz on Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla was the first Indian in more than 40 years to go to space and to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Axiom Mission 4 in 2025. His rags-to-riches journey from humble beginnings to being a test pilot and astronaut is nothing short of inspiring.

Shukla's success is not only about individual accomplishment, it speaks to India's increasing prowess in science and technology. This quiz will make it easy and fun for you to learn more about Shubhanshu Shukla.

GK Quiz: Shubhanshu Shukla

Where was Shubhanshu Shukla born?

a) Delhi

b) Lucknow

c) Mumbai

d) Chennai

Answer: b) Lucknow

Which of the Indian Armed Forces does Shubhanshu Shukla belong to?

a) Indian Navy

b) Indian Army

c) Indian Air Force

d) Indian Coast Guard

Answer: c) Indian Air Force

In what year did Shubhanshu Shukla travel to the International Space Station?

a) 2010

b) 2020

c) 2025

d) 2030

Answer: c) 2025

Who was the first Indian to travel to space prior to Shubhanshu Shukla?

a) Sunita Williams

b) Kalpana Chawla

c) Rakesh Sharma

d) Ajit Krishnan

Answer: c) Rakesh Sharma

What was the mission's name that took Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS?

a) Gaganyaan

b) Chandrayaan

c) Axiom Mission 4

d) Mars Orbiter Mission

Answer: c) Axiom Mission 4

Which spacecraft took Shubhanshu Shukla to space?

a) Soyuz

b) Space Shuttle

c) SpaceX Dragon

d) PSLV

Answer: c) SpaceX Dragon

What is Shubhanshu Shukla's job in the Indian Air Force?

a) Doctor

b) Test Pilot

c) Engineer

d) Cook

Answer: b) Test Pilot

Which school did Shubhanshu Shukla go to in Lucknow?

a) La Martiniere

b) City Montessori School

c) Kendriya Vidyalaya

d) St. Xavier's

Answer: b) City Montessori School

What motivated Shubhanshu Shukla to become part of the armed forces?

a) Watching movies

b) The Kargil War

c) Reading books

d) Meeting an astronaut

Answer: b) The Kargil War

What degree did Shubhanshu Shukla receive from the National Defence Academy?

a) B.A. in History

b) B.Sc. in Computer Science

c) B.Sc. in Physics

d) B.Com

Answer: b) B.Sc. in Computer Science

True or False

Shubhanshu Shukla is the first Indian to visit the International Space Station.

Answer: True

Shubhanshu Shukla's mission was not about conducting experiments, only about going to space.

Answer: False (He conducted numerous scientific experiments)

Shubhanshu Shukla underwent astronaut training in Russia.

Answer: True

The Gaganyaan mission is India's first human spaceflight programme.

Answer: True

Shubhanshu Shukla's family has a long defense background.

Answer: False (He is the first in his family to serve in the armed forces)

How many Indians have gone to space prior to Shubhanshu Shukla?

a) None

b) One

c) Two

d) Three

Answer: b) One

Reasoning: Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian to go to space in 1984. Shubhanshu Shukla is the second.

In what year was Shubhanshu Shukla born?

a) 1980

b) 1985

c) 1990

d) 1995

Answer: b) 1985

Reasoning: He was born on October 10, 1985.

What is the primary objective of the Sprouts project Shukla worked on in space?

a) To study stars

b) To cultivate plants in microgravity

c) To construct robots

d) To service satellites

Answer: b) To cultivate plants in microgravity

Explanation: The project researched seed germination in space for long-term food solutions.

In which country did Shubhanshu Shukla train, apart from India?

a) USA

b) Russia

c) France

d) Japan

Answer: b) Russia

Explanation: He underwent astronaut training at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.

What special communication did Shubhanshu Shukla use to speak to students from space?

a) Mobile phone

b) Satellite TV

c) Ham radio

d) Email

Answer: c) Ham radio

Explanation: He communicated with students via amateur radio from the ISS.

Shubhanshu Shukla's journey from Lucknow to the International Space Station is a tale of perseverance, bravery, and dreams being fulfilled. He has proved that with hard work, one can touch the stars. His success inspires young minds to have faith in themselves and dream big. We hope this easy quiz has made you a little wiser about India's new space hero and pushed you to discover the magic of science and space.

