GK Quiz on Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla was the first Indian in more than 40 years to go to space and to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Axiom Mission 4 in 2025. His rags-to-riches journey from humble beginnings to being a test pilot and astronaut is nothing short of inspiring.
Shukla's success is not only about individual accomplishment, it speaks to India's increasing prowess in science and technology. This quiz will make it easy and fun for you to learn more about Shubhanshu Shukla.
GK Quiz: Shubhanshu Shukla
Where was Shubhanshu Shukla born?
a) Delhi
b) Lucknow
c) Mumbai
d) Chennai
Answer: b) Lucknow
Which of the Indian Armed Forces does Shubhanshu Shukla belong to?
a) Indian Navy
b) Indian Army
c) Indian Air Force
d) Indian Coast Guard
Answer: c) Indian Air Force
In what year did Shubhanshu Shukla travel to the International Space Station?
a) 2010
b) 2020
c) 2025
d) 2030
Answer: c) 2025
Who was the first Indian to travel to space prior to Shubhanshu Shukla?
a) Sunita Williams
b) Kalpana Chawla
c) Rakesh Sharma
d) Ajit Krishnan
Answer: c) Rakesh Sharma
What was the mission's name that took Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS?
a) Gaganyaan
b) Chandrayaan
c) Axiom Mission 4
d) Mars Orbiter Mission
Answer: c) Axiom Mission 4
Which spacecraft took Shubhanshu Shukla to space?
a) Soyuz
b) Space Shuttle
c) SpaceX Dragon
d) PSLV
Answer: c) SpaceX Dragon
What is Shubhanshu Shukla's job in the Indian Air Force?
a) Doctor
b) Test Pilot
c) Engineer
d) Cook
Answer: b) Test Pilot
Which school did Shubhanshu Shukla go to in Lucknow?
a) La Martiniere
b) City Montessori School
c) Kendriya Vidyalaya
d) St. Xavier's
Answer: b) City Montessori School
What motivated Shubhanshu Shukla to become part of the armed forces?
a) Watching movies
b) The Kargil War
c) Reading books
d) Meeting an astronaut
Answer: b) The Kargil War
What degree did Shubhanshu Shukla receive from the National Defence Academy?
a) B.A. in History
b) B.Sc. in Computer Science
c) B.Sc. in Physics
d) B.Com
Answer: b) B.Sc. in Computer Science
True or False
Shubhanshu Shukla is the first Indian to visit the International Space Station.
Answer: True
Shubhanshu Shukla's mission was not about conducting experiments, only about going to space.
Answer: False (He conducted numerous scientific experiments)
Shubhanshu Shukla underwent astronaut training in Russia.
Answer: True
The Gaganyaan mission is India's first human spaceflight programme.
Answer: True
Shubhanshu Shukla's family has a long defense background.
Answer: False (He is the first in his family to serve in the armed forces)
How many Indians have gone to space prior to Shubhanshu Shukla?
a) None
b) One
c) Two
d) Three
Answer: b) One
Reasoning: Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian to go to space in 1984. Shubhanshu Shukla is the second.
In what year was Shubhanshu Shukla born?
a) 1980
b) 1985
c) 1990
d) 1995
Answer: b) 1985
Reasoning: He was born on October 10, 1985.
What is the primary objective of the Sprouts project Shukla worked on in space?
a) To study stars
b) To cultivate plants in microgravity
c) To construct robots
d) To service satellites
Answer: b) To cultivate plants in microgravity
Explanation: The project researched seed germination in space for long-term food solutions.
In which country did Shubhanshu Shukla train, apart from India?
a) USA
b) Russia
c) France
d) Japan
Answer: b) Russia
Explanation: He underwent astronaut training at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.
What special communication did Shubhanshu Shukla use to speak to students from space?
a) Mobile phone
b) Satellite TV
c) Ham radio
d) Email
Answer: c) Ham radio
Explanation: He communicated with students via amateur radio from the ISS.
Shubhanshu Shukla's journey from Lucknow to the International Space Station is a tale of perseverance, bravery, and dreams being fulfilled. He has proved that with hard work, one can touch the stars. His success inspires young minds to have faith in themselves and dream big. We hope this easy quiz has made you a little wiser about India's new space hero and pushed you to discover the magic of science and space.
