GK Quiz on Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan

A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun is obscured by the Moon. The first Solar Eclipse of 2021 will take place on June 10. Take the GK quiz below to test your knowledge about solar eclipses. Go through the explanatory part below each answer to gain an insight into the topic.

1- How many types of solar eclipses occur?

(a) 3

(b) 4

(c) 2

(d) 7

Ans: b

Explanation: There are four types of solar eclipses: Total, Partial, Annual and Hybrid.

2- Choose the correct alignment during a solar eclipse from the options provided below:

(a) Sun, Moon, Earth

(b) Sun, Earth, Moon

(c) Moon, Earth, Sun

(d) Earth, Moon, Sun

Ans: a

Explanation: The correct alignment is Sun, Moon, Earth during a solar eclipse.

3- What is the minimum number of solar eclipses that can occur during a calendar year?

(a) 4

(b) 1

(c) 3

(d) 2

Ans: d

Explanation: A minimum of two solar eclipses can occur during a calendar year.

4- Identical pattern of solar eclipses repeat every 18 years 11 days 8 hours. The cycle is known as

(a) Heads Cycle

(b) Mayan Cycle

(c) Saros Cycle

(d) None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: In the Saros cycle, an identical pattern of solar eclipses repeat every 18 years 11 days 8 hours.

5- What is the longest duration of the Total Solar Eclipse?

(a) 4 minutes 33 seconds

(b) 8 minutes 20 seconds

(c) 3 minutes 28 seconds

(d) 7 minutes 05 seconds

Ans: d

Explanation: The longest duration of the Total Solar Eclipse is 7.5 minutes.

6- Total solar eclipses occur due to a unique feature common to both the sun and the moon. Choose the correct feature from the below-mentioned options.

(a) Same equatorial diameter

(b) Same angular diameter

(c) Same distance from earth

(d) None of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: Total solar eclipses occur when the sun and the moon are at the same angular diameter.

7- The word Annular originated from the Latin word 'Annulus' which means______.

(a) Ring

(b) Little Ring

(c) Annual

(d) Open Cylinder

Ans: b

Explanation: The word Annular originated from the Latin word 'Annulus' which means Little Ring.

8- Diamond Ring effect occur during ______.

(a) Partial solar eclipse

(b) Annular solar eclipse

(c) Total solar eclipse

(d) Hybrid solar eclipse

Ans: c

Explanation: During a total solar eclipse, the diamond ring effect occurs at the beginning and the end of the totality.

9- How often will the same solar eclipse occur at the same place on earth?

(a) 18 years, 11 days and 8 hours

(b) 264 years and 2 days

(c) 54 years and 1 month

(d) 3 years

Ans: c

Explanation: It takes 54 years and 1 month for the same solar eclipse to occur at the same place on earth.

10- Solar eclipses always occur at the phase of _____.

(a) Full Moon

(b) Half Moon

(c) Cresent Moon

(d) New Moon

Ans: d

Explanation: Solar eclipses always occur at the phase of the new Moon.

It is to be noted that one calendar year witness a minimum of 4 eclipses-- two solar (Surya Grahan) and two lunars (Chandra Grahan). In 1982, there were seven solar eclipses and the next time a calendar year will witness seven solar eclipses will be in the year 2038.

