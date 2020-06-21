Solar Eclipse 2020: Safety and precautions to be taken during Surya Grahan

Annual Solar Eclipse 2020: India and several other countries will witness the first Surya Grahan or Annual Solar Eclipse of the year on June 21. This will be the deepest Annual Solar Eclipse of 2020 where the moon will cover the centre leaving the outer rim of the sun. In its maximum phase, the sun will appear as a necklace of pearls.

The eclipse will start in India at 9:15 a.m., reach its maximum phase at 12:10 p.m. and will conclude around 3:04 p.m. This year, Solar Eclipse falls on the longest day of the year i.e. June 21. People are curious to witness the 6 hours long Surya Grahan or Annual Solar Eclipse. However, it is advisable to not look at the sun directly during a Solar Eclipse. Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan must only be viewed using special protective glasses having solar filters. If you look at the Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse directly, you might end up having 'eclipse blindness' or 'retinal burns'.

Annular Solar Eclipse 2020: Date, Schedule, Timings in India and Key Facts to know about Surya Grahan

Annual Solar Eclipse 2020 or Surya Grahan: Safety and Precautions

As per the guidelines outlined by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), one can safely view a Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan through the instructions given, in addition to the certain safety measures listed below :

1- DO NOT look directly at the sun.

2- DO NOT use ordinary sunglasses or home-made filters to view a Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan.

3- ONLY use special-purpose solar filters-- eclipse glasses, handheld solar viewers-- to view the eclipse.

4- Read the instructions given on the solar filters and follow them accordingly.

5- It is NOT advisable in any stage of the eclipse to look directly at the sun through a camera, binoculars, telescope, etc. Solar rays may get concentrated through these devices at one point and can cause serious injuries to your eye(s).

6- Before using the solar filter to view the eclipse, inspect it properly for any damages or scratches. If there's any, discard the solar filter.

7- You can remove your solar filter during an eclipse ONLY to view the path of totality as during this time the moon will cover the sun. One must immediately wear the solar filter back as the sun begins to reappear.

8- If you wear eyeglasses on normal days, keep them ON during an eclipse with a solar filter over them.

9- While driving during a solar eclipse or Surya Grahan, keep your headlights on. Also, keep an eye on the distracted drivers as sudden darkness in some parts during the maximum phase of the eclipse may result in a mishap.

10- Drive slowly during an eclipse.

11- DO NOT look at the reflection of the sun in the water.

12- Pinhole imaging technique can be used to view the reflection of the eclipse on the wall of your home.

One calendar year witness minimum 4 eclipses-- two solar (Surya Grahan) and two lunars (Chandra Grahan). In 1982, there were seven solar eclipses and the next time a calendar year will witness seven solar eclipses will be in the year 2038.

International Yoga Day 2020: Quotations, Slogans, Wishes and Messages

International Yoga Day 2020: Important asanas amid COVID-19 pandemic for relaxing mind and body