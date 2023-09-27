GK Quiz Questions on Google: Check How much Know About Search Engine

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology and information, Google has established itself as a dominant force. Google today on 27 September, marked its 25th anniversary.

This quiz is based on different trivia questions based on Google. Test your knowledge with this quiz on this tech company that revolutionized the world of the internet.

Quiz On Google

Q1: When was Google founded?

a) 1996

b) 1997

c) 1998

d) 1999

Solution: d

Explanation: The company was founded in 1999. Since its search engine became the world's most popular, Google has expanded into other products and services, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and self-driving vehicles.

Q2: What is the name of Google's search engine?

a) Google Search

b) Google Lens

c) Google Assistant

d) Google Scholar

Solution: a

Explanation: The name Google Search refers to the company's search engine. With over 90% of the market share, it is the world's most popular search engine. Google Search crawls the web and indexes websites. Google Search returns a list of relevant websites based on the search query entered by the user. Google Search returns a list of relevant websites based on the search query entered by the user.

Q3: What is Google's mission statement?

a) To organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful.

b) To connect people with the information they need, when they need it.

c) To make the world a better place.

d) All of the above

Solution: a

Explanation: Google's mission statement is "To organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful." This means that Google wants to make it easy for people to find the information they need when they need it. Google does this by providing a variety of products and services, such as Google Search, Google Maps, and Google Scholar. Google also works to make information more accessible by digitizing books and newspapers, and by translating websites into different languages.

Q4: Which of the following is NOT a Google product?

a) Gmail

b) YouTube

c) Microsoft Office

d) Google Maps

Solution: c

Explanation: Microsoft Office is a suite of productivity software developed by Microsoft. It includes popular programs such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Microsoft Office is not a Google product. Google has its suite of productivity software, called Google Workspace, which includes Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Sheets.

Q5: Which of the following is Google's parent company?

a) Alphabet Inc)

b) Meta Platforms, Inc)

c) Amazon, Inc)

d) Microsoft Corporation

Solution: a

Explanation: Alphabet Inc. is Google's parent company. Alphabet was founded in 2015 to oversee Google and its other subsidiaries. Alphabet's mission statement is "To organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful." Alphabet's other subsidiaries include Calico, DeepMind, and Waymo.

Q6: What is the name of Google's corporate mascot?

a) Android

b) Chrome

c) Google Doodle

d) None of the above

Solution: d

Explanation: Google does not have a corporate mascot. Unlike other tech companies like Apple and Microsoft, Google has chosen not to have a mascot.

Q7: Where is Google's headquarters located?

a) Mountain View, California

b) Seattle, Washington

c) New York City, New York

d) Austin, Texas

Solution: a

Explanation: Google's headquarters is located in Mountain View, California. Google's headquarters is known as the Googleplex, and it is one of the largest office complexes in the world. The Googleplex is home to over 20,000 Google employees.

Q8: Who are the founders of Google?

a) Larry Page & Savoc Haoc)Mc

b) Daniel Pop & Sergey Brin

c) Harry Mic & Chrity Mittal

d) Larry Page & Sergey Brin

Solution: d

Explanation: Google was founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two PhD students at Stanford University. They started Google as a research project to develop a better way to search the web.

Q9: What is the name of Google's annual developer conference?

a) Google I/O

b) Google Cloud Next

c) Google Marketing Live

d) Google Think

Solution: a

Explanation: Google I/O is Google's annual developer conference. It is an event where Google announces new products and features, and where developers can learn about Google's technologies. Google I/O is held in Mountain View, California, and it is typically attended by over 100,000 people.

Q10: Google’s first name was________________.

a) SeaSearch

b) BackRub

c) Backlink

d) Engine-S

Solution: b

Explanation: Google's first name was BackRub. It was named that way because it analyzed the web's "back links" to understand how important a website was and what other sites it related to. In 1997, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, decided to rename their search engine to something more memorable and relevant to their mission. They came up with the name "Google" after the word "googol," which is a mathematical term for the number 1 followed by 100 zeros.

