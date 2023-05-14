What is Google MusicLM? Know Everything About Google’s Latest AI Tool To Convert Text to Music

What if you could convert your thoughts into music? Google has made it possible with its latest AI technology, MusicLM. The experimental AI tool can turn any text description into music.

Google MusicLM is still in the development stage but was released to the general public recently. You can use it to generate music from just basic text descriptions. There have been other text-to-music models before, but Google MusicLM promises to be a groundbreaking tool that will forever change the music industry.

Dive in to learn everything about Google MusicLM, how to use it, its history, and its future implications.

Google Music LM: Turn Text Into Music

Google Music LM is an artificial intelligence-based text-to-music model that was announced earlier this year . However, Google revealed that it had no plans to release it due to the ethical problems it raises related to music copyright.

But it seems Google has worked out the issues plaguing MusicLM, and the product has been released for testing purposes. The tool isn’t fully completed yet but is available to the public as of May 10.

MusicLM was introduced at the Google I/O developer conference along with a multitude of highly anticipated Google products like the Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 7a.

Google has been banking heavily on artificial intelligence. It came under fire recently for the disastrous Bard AI chatbot launch and the resignation of Geoffrey Hinton , widely considered the "Father of AI."

However, Google MusicLM has been lauded by industry experts, with many deeming it a revolutionary technology with the potential to change the music industry for good.

How to use Google MusicLM?

MusicLM is still in the experimental stage and hasn’t been widely launched. Google is hoping to analyse the input from the public and constantly improve MusicLM. You can sign up at AI Test Kitchen from Android, iOS, or Windows to use Google MusicLM. Here’s what you have to do:

Head to Google’s AI Test Kitchen .

. Browse and click on MusicLM in the experimental section.

Make sure you’re signed in with your official Google account and click Try Now .

. Agree to the privacy policies, and you’re good to go.

It’s likely that you'll end up on the waitlist. Don’t fret; there are numerous people hoping to get a piece of MusicLM. It’s only a few days, even a few hours, of waiting to use the tool.

Once you’re in, MusicLM is fairly easy to use.

Type in a prompt like "soulful jazz for a dinner party," and MusicLM will create two versions of the song for you. You can listen to both and give a trophy to the track that you like better, which will help improve the model.

There are numerous prompts you can use, and MusicLM will try to generate the music as per your desires.

You’re likely to encounter a few bugs and lapses but remember, Google is still working to improve MusicLM. The technology isn’t a done deal yet.

Check out what tech leaders and developers are saying about Google MusicLM below.

I just got access to Google’s new MusicLM and…



Wow.



No exaggeration when I say this will change the music industry. pic.twitter.com/YyG7wHWTSH — Zack Hargett (@zackhargett) May 12, 2023

Google just released MusicLM and it's scary good.



This will change the music industry as we know it.



Here are the best beats created 100% with AI (sound on 🔊): pic.twitter.com/DmLj6eWhgi — Moritz Kremb (@moritzkremb) May 12, 2023

Summing Up