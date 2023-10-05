Google Doodle celebrates ODI World Cup 2023 Opening Day. Here is Everything You Need To Know.

Today’s Google Doodle (October 5) is celebrating the commencement of one of the most anticipated sports tournaments in the world, the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. the tournament is set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023, bringing together the top cricketing nations from around the world to compete for the coveted title and championship trophy.

Related | Most Runs in International Cricket 2023 in All Formats

In this World Cup, 10 teams will be participating in a round-robin and knockout format. The tournament will kick off today at 02:00 p.m. in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad with the opening match between reigning champions England and New Zealand.

The 2023 World Cup marks the 13th edition of the cricketing tournament, which has its origins in 1975. The ten teams competing in this tournament will compete against each other at least once in a span of 45 group-stage matches. Out of ten, only four teams will advance to the knockout round, which will include two semi-finals and the final in Ahmedabad.

The teams participating in the tournament are:

India (Host) Afghanistan Australia Bangladesh England India Netherlands New Zealand Pakistan South Africa Sri Lanka

The matches will be held across stadiums in 10 Indian cities- Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dharamsala and Pune.

Here are some key highlights of the ICC World Cup 2023:

ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup 2023 World Cup 2023 Date October 5 - November 19 World Cup Format ODI (One Day International) Host country India Venues Guwahati, Trivandrum, Chennai, Delhi, Pune, Dharamsala, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad No. of Teams 10 No. of Matches 48 Website www.cricketworldcup.com

Related Stories