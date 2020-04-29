Stay and Play at Home: Create your own music with Google Doodle and Oskar Fischinger

Google Doodle today in its third game of the series brings back Fischinger from 2017 which celebrated 117th birthday of filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger. Today's Google Doodle represents a person creating his own music. The Google Doodle reads, 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles: Fischinger (2017).'

Click on the Google Doodle to create your own music. The Google Doodle page here reads, 'Music is not limited to the world of sounds. There exists a music of the visual world.' At the bottom, 4 kinds of sounds load and then the screen says to click around to make your own visual music composition. Click anywhere on the screen to start creating your own musical composition.

After clicking, an animated string will move on your screen continuously and you can click 'n' number of times to create your own music. You will slowly master it. On the top centre, you will find an option to change the instrument, a map of the music you created and an option to share your creation via Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and e-mail.

On the bottom of your screen, you will find a modify button through which you can change the tempo, choose between Delay, Bitcrush and Phaser, etc. Next to modify button is the clear button through which you can clear your old creation and create a new one. The third button states Oskar Fischinger and upon clicking you will land on a page having information about the artist.

In the wake of the novel virus which has infected over two million people globally, many parts of the world are shut and people are confining themselves to their homes to contain the spread of the virus. Amidst this, Google launched a throwback series of doodles having interactive games to cure the boredom of people. Google Doodle series of interactive games was launched on Monday and will continue for two weeks.

