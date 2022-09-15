GPS-Based Systems Are All Set To Replace FASTags And Bring Down Waiting Time!

The GPS-based toll will reduce waiting time at toll plazas, allowing travelers to pay as per their use, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

As an innovative solution to curb traffic jams and long waiting hours at toll plazas, the government of India is eager to bring a GPS-based toll collection system, as a replacement for FastTag. A pilot project is being conducted by the ministry of road transport and highways for an automatic number plate recognition system (Automatic Number Plate Reader Cameras) to ensure automated toll collection. The automated toll collection would then in turn eliminate the need to stop the vehicles.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Road, and Transport minister expressed that the government wishes to create the country’s public transport system on electricity. There are twofold benefits of this initiative. One, it allows for the free flow of traffic as the cars will not be required to stop at the vehicles at the toll booth. Second, it allows commuters to pay as per their use.

GPS-based Toll Collection- A Brand New Initiative

The novel initiative aims to reduce the waiting time at toll booths. "With this new technology, we want to achieve two objectives--free flow of traffic on toll booths and pay as per your use," stated Union Road, and Transport minister, Nitin Gadkari. The minister also stated that to bring down traffic congestion at toll booths and make vehicle owners pay for the exact distance covered on the toll highways, the Indian government is conducting a pilot project for an automatic number plate recognition system.

At an event held by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Nitin Gadkari said, "The ministry of road transport and highways is conducting a pilot project of automatic number plate recognition system (Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras) to enable automated toll collection without stopping the vehicles. Although that is a considerable improvement in the waiting time, at certain locations, especially near cities, and densely populated towns, there are still some delays at toll plazas during peak hours.

The Advanced Traffic Management System- What It Is And How It Works?

The Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMs) are installed on all national highways that are newly constructed and the 4 plus-lane national highways to offer an effortless and safe traffic operation.

"The ministry aims to implement the Intelligence Traffic System (ITS) on 15,000 km of the national highway by 2024 to strengthen road safety," said Nitin Gadkari.

Recently, the road and transport minister said that the Indian government is now considering two options- a satellite-based toll system. In this way, the GPS will be there in the vehicle and the toll will be automatically and directly deducted from the commuter’s bank account. The second option, however, is through the use of number plates.







