GRAMMY AWARDS 2023: Complete Nominees list 

The biggest music event, the 2023 GRAMMY nominations have been announced to take place on Sunday, Feb. 5.Finally the nominees are revealed to the spectators, find the list of each category here!
GRAMMY AWARDS 2023: Complete Nominees list
GRAMMY AWARDS 2023: Complete Nominees list
The biggest music event, the 2023 GRAMMY nominations have been announced to take place on Sunday, Feb. 5. Finally the nominees are revealed to the spectators, find the list of each category here!

Record of the Year

SNO. 

ARTIST

RECORD
  1.  

ABBA

Don’t Shut Me Down

2. 

Adele

Easy on Me

3. 

Beyoncé

Break My Soul

4. 

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

You and Me on the Rock

5. 

Doja Cat

Woman

6. 

Harry Styles

As It Was

7. 

Kendrick Lamar

The Heart Part 5

8. 

Lizzo

About Damn Time

9. 

Mary J. Blige

Good Morning Gorgeous

10.

Steve Lacy

Bad Habit

 

Album of the Year

 

SNO. 

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

ABBA 

Voyage

2. 

Adele

30
3. 

Bad Bunny 

Un Verano Sin Ti

4. 

Beyoncé 

Renaissance

5. 

Brandi Carlile 

In These Silent Days

6. 

Coldplay 

Music of the Spheres

7. 

Harry Styles 

Harry’s House

8. 

Kendrick Lamar 

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

9. 

Lizzo 

 

 

Special

10.

Mary J. Blige 

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

 

Song of the Year

 

S.NO. 

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Adele 

Easy on Me

2. 

Beyoncé

Break My Soul

3.

Bonnie Raitt 

Just Like That
4. 

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

God Did

5. 

Gayle 

ABCDEFU

6. 

Harry Styles

As It Was

7.

Kendrick Lamar

The Heart Part 5

8.

Lizzo

About Damn Time

9.

Steve Lacy

Bad Habit

10. 

Taylor Swift

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best New Artist

 

SNO. 

ARTIST
  1.  

Anitta
2. 

Domi & JD Beck

3.

Latto

4. 

Måneskin

5. 

Molly Tuttle

6. 

Muni Long

7. 

Omar Apollo

8. 

Samara Joy

9. 

Tobe Nwigwe

10.

Wet Leg

 

Best Pop Solo Performance



SNO. 

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Adele 

Easy on Me

2. 

Bad Bunny 

Moscow Mule

3. 

Doja Cat 

Woman

4. 

Harry Styles 

As It Was

5.

Lizzo 

About Damn Time

6. 

Steve Lacy 

Bad Habit

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

 

SNO. 

ARTIST

SONG 
  1.  

ABBA 

Don’t Shut Me Down

2.

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

Bam Bam

3. 

Coldplay & BTS

My Universe

4. 

Post Malone & Doja Cat 

I Like You (A Happier Song)

5. 

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Unholy

 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album\

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Diana Ross 

Thank You

2. 

Kelly Clarkson 

When Christmas Comes Around...

3.

Michael Bublé

Higher

4.

Norah Jones

I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

5.

Pentatonix

Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

ABBA 

Voyage

2.

Adele 

30

3. 

Coldplay

Music of the Spheres

4.

Harry Styles

Harry’s House

5.

Lizzo

Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Beyoncé

Break My Soul

2. 

Bonobo 

Rosewood

3. 

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha 

I’m Good (Blue)

4. 

Diplo & Miguel 

Don’t Forget My Love

5.

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.

Intimidated

6.

Rüfüs Du Sol 

On My Knees

 

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Beyoncé

Renaissance

2. 

Bonobo

Fragments

3.

Diplo

  Diplo

4. 

Odesza 

The Last Goodbye

5.

Rüfüs Du Sol 

Surrender

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Brad Mehldau

Jacob’s Ladder

2. 

Domi & JD Beck

Not Tight

3.

Grant Geissman 

Blooz

4.

Jeff Coffin 

Between Dreaming and Joy

5.

Snarky Puppy 

Empire Central

Best Rock Performance

 

SNO. 

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Beck 

Old Man

2.

The Black Keys 

Wild Child

3.

Brandi Carlile 

Broken Horses

4.

Bryan Adams

So Happy It Hurts

5.

 

Idles 

Crawl!

6.

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Patient Number 9

 

7.

Turnstile

 

Holiday

 

Best Metal Performance

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Ghost

Call Me Little Sunshine

2. 

Megadeth

We’ll Be Back

3.

Muse 

Kill or Be Killed

4.

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi  

Degradation Rules

5.

Turnstile

  Blackout

Best Rock Song

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Brandi Carlile

Broken Horses

2.

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck 

Patient Number 9

3.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 

Black Summer

4.

Turnstile 

Blackout

5.

 

The War on Drugs 

Harmonia’s Dream

Best Rock Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

The Black Keys 

Dropout Boogie

2.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

The Boy Named If

3.

Idles 

Crawler

4.

Machine Gun Kelly 

Mainstream Sellout

5.

Ozzy Osbourne

Patient Number 9

6.

Spoon

Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Arctic Monkeys - 

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

2. 

Big Thief 

Certainty

3.

Florence and the Machine

King

4.

Wet Leg

Chaise Lounge

5.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Spitting Off the Edge of the World

 

Best Alternative Music Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Arcade Fire

WE

2.

Big Thief

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

3.

Björk 

Fossora

4. 

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

5.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs 

Cool It Down

Best R&B Performance

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Beyoncé 

Virgo’s Groove

2.

Jazmine Sullivan

Hurt Me So Good

3.

Lucky Daye 

Over

4.

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

Here With Me

5.

Muni Long

Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan 

’Round Midnight
  1.  

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai 

Keeps on Fallin’
  1.  

Beyoncé

Plastic Off the Sofa
  1.  

Mary J. Blige

Good Morning Gorgeous
  1.  

Snoh Aalegra

Do 4 Love

 

Best R&B Song

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Beyoncé

Cuff It
  1.  

Jazmine Sullivan

Hurt Me So Good
  1.  

Mary J. Blige

Good Morning Gorgeous
  1.  

Muni Long

Hrs & Hrs
  1.  

PJ Morton 

Please Don’t Walk Away

 

Best Progressive R&B Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Cory Henry

Operation Funk
  1.  

Moonchild

Starfuit
  1.  

Steve Lacy

Gemini Rights
  1.  

Tank and the Bangas

Red Balloon
  1.  

Terrace Martin

Drones

 

Best R&B Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Chris Brown 

Breezy (Deluxe)
  1.  

Lucky Daye 

Candy Drip
  1.  

Mary J. Blige

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
  1.  

PJ Morton

Watch the Sun
  1.  

Robert Glasper

Black Radio III

Best Rap Performance

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy 

God Did
  1.  

Doja Cat

Vegas
  1.  

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

Pushin P
  1.  

Hitkidd & Glorilla 

F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
  1.  

Kendrick Lamar 

The Heart Part 5

 

Best Melodic Rap Performance

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA 

Beautiful
  1.  

Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Wait for U
  1.  

Jack Harlow

First Class
  1.  

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer 

Die Hard
  1.  

Latto 

Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Song

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy 

God Did
  1.  

Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Wait for U
  1.  

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

Pushin P
  1.  

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake

Churchill Downs
  1.  

Kendrick Lamar

The Heart Part 5

 

Best Rap Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

DJ Khaled 

God Did
  1.  

Future 

I Never Liked You
  1.  

Jack Harlow

Come Home the Kids Miss You
  1.  

Kendrick Lamar 

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  1.  

Pusha T

It’s Almost Dry

 

Best Country Solo Performance

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Kelsea Ballerini

Heartfirst
  1.  

Maren Morris 

Circles Around This Town
  1.  

Miranda Lambert 

In His Arms
  1.  

Willie Nelson 

Live Forever
  1.  

Zach Bryan 

Something in the Orange

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Brothers Osborne

Midnight Rider’s Prayer
  1.  

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Never Wanted to Be That Girl
  1.  

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Wishful Drinking
  1.  

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert 

Outrunnin’ Your Memory
  1.  

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Does He Love You (Revisited)

6.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Going Where the Lonely Go

 

Best Country Song

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Cody Johnson 

’Til You Can’t
  1.  

Luke Combs

Doin’ This
  1.  

Maren Morris

Circles Around This Town
  1.  

Miranda Lambert 

If I Was a Cowboy
  1.  

Taylor Swift 

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
  1.  

Willie Nelson

I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

 

Best Country Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
  1.  

Luke Combs

Growin’ Up
  1.  

Maren Morris

Humble Quest
  1.  

Miranda Lambert 

Palomino
  1.  

Willie Nelson

A Beautiful Time

 

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Cheryl B. Engelhardt 

The Passenger
  1.  

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders

Mantra Americana
  1.  

Mystic Mirror

White Sun
  1.  

Paul Avgerinos

Joy
  1.  

Will Ackerman

Positano Songs

 

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Ambrose Akinmusire

Rounds (Live)
  1.  

Gerald Albright

Keep Holding On
  1.  

John Beasley 

Cherokee/Koko
  1.  

Marcus Baylor

Call of the Drum
  1.  

Melissa Aldana 

Falling
  1.  

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese

Endangered Species

Best Jazz Vocal Album

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

The Baylor Project 

The Evening : Live At Apparatus
  1.  

Carmen Lundy

Fade to Black
  1.  

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Ghost Song
  1.  

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester

Fifty
  1.  

Samara Joy

Linger Awhile

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade 

LongGone
  1.  

Peter Erskine Trio

Live in Italy
  1.  

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens 

New Standards, Vol. 1
  1.  

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band 

Bird Lives
  1.  

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows 

Architecture of Storms
  1.  

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob 

Remembering Bob Freedman
  1.  

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene 

Center Stage
  1.  

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra 

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Fandango at the Wall in New York
  1.  

Arturo Sandoval

Rhythm & Soul
  1.  

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

Crisálida
  1.  

Flora Purim

If You Will
  1.  

Miguel Zenón

Música de las Américas

Best Gospel Performance/Song

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Doe 

When I Pray
  1.  

Erica Campbell 

Positive
  1.  

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Kingdom
  1.  

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls 

The Better Benediction
  1.  

Tye Tribbett

Get Up

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Chris Tomlin

Holy Forever
  1.  

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music

God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
  1.  

Doe 

So Good
  1.  

For King & Country & Hillary Scott

For God Is With Us
  1.  

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Fear Is Not My Future
  1.  

Phil Wickham 

Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Best Gospel Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM

1.  

Doe

Clarity

2. 

Maranda Curtis 

Die to Live

3. 

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin 

Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

4. 

Ricky Dillard

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

5. 

Tye Tribbett

All Things New

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Anne Wilson

My Jesus
  1.  

Chris Tomlin

Always
  1.  

Elevation Worship

Lion
  1.  

Maverick City Music

Breathe
  1.  

TobyMac

Life After Death

Best Roots Gospel Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Gaither Vocal Band

Let’s Just Praise the Lord
  1.  

Karen Peck & New River

2:22
  1.  

Keith & Kristyn Getty 

Confessio - Irish American Roots
  1.  

Tennessee State University 

The Urban Hymnal
  1.  

Willie Nelson

The Willie Nelson Family

Best Latin Pop Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Camilo 

De Adentro Pa Afuera
  1.  

Christina Aguilera

Aguilera
  1.  

Fonseca

Viajante
  1.  

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

Pasieros
  1.  

Sebastián Yatra

Dharma +

Best Música Urbana Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Bad Bunny

Un Verano Sin Ti
  1.  

Daddy Yankee

Legendaddy
  1.  

Farruko 

La 167
  1.  

Maluma

The Love & Sex Tape
  1.  

Rauw Alejandro

Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Cimafunk

El Alimento
  1.  

Fito Paez 

Los Años Salvajes
  1.  

Gaby Moreno

Alegoría
  1.  

Jorge Drexler

Tinta y Tiempo
  1.  

Mon Laferte

1940 Carmen
  1.  

Rosalía 

Motomami

 

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Chiquis 

Abeja Reina
  1.  

Christian Nodal

EP #1 Forajido
  1.  

Marco Antonio Solís

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
  1.  

Un Canto por México

El Musical
  1.  

Los Tigres del Norte

La Reunión (Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Carlos Vives

Cumbiana II
  1.  

Marc Anthony

Pa’lla Voy
  1.  

La Santa Cecilia

Quiero Verte Feliz
  1.  

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Imágenes Latinas
  1.  

Tito Nieves

Legendario

Best American Roots Performance

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band 

Stompin’ Ground
  1.  

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell 

Prodigal Daughter
  1.  

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton 

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
  1.  

Fantastic Negrito 

Oh Betty
  1.  

Madison Cunningham 

Life According to Raechel

Best Americana Performance

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett 

There You Go Again
  1.  

Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

The Message
  1.  

Bonnie Raitt

Made Up Mind
  1.  

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius 

You and Me on the Rock
  1.  

Eric Alexandrakis

Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Best American Roots Song

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Anaïs Mitchell 

Bright Star
  1.  

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Prodigal Daughter
  1.  

Bonnie Raitt

Just Like That
  1.  

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius 

You and Me on the Rock
  1.  

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

High and Lonesome
  1.  

Sheryl Crow 

Forever

Best Americana Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Bonnie Raitt 

Just Like That...
  1.  

Brandi Carlile

In These Silent Days
  1.  

Dr. John

Things Happen That Way
  1.  

Keb’ Mo’

Good to Be...
  1.  

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss 

Raise the Roof

Best Bluegrass Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

The Del McCoury Band 

Almost Proud
  1.  

The Infamous Stringdusters

Toward the Fray
  1.  

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Crooked Tree
  1.  

Peter Rowan

Calling You From My Mountain
  1.  

Yonder Mountain String Band

Get Yourself Outside

Best Traditional Blues Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Buddy Guy 

The Blues Don’t Lie
  1.  

Charlie Musselwhite

Mississippi Son
  1.  

Gov’t Mule

Heavy Load Blues
  1.  

John Mayall 

The Sun Is Shining Down
  1.  

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

Get on Board

Best Contemporary Blues Album

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Ben Harper

Bloodline Maintenance
  1.  

Edgar Winter

Brother Johnny
  1.  

Eric Gales

Crown
  1.  

North Mississippi Allstars

Set Sail 
  1.  

Shemekia Copeland

Done Come Too Far

Best Folk Album

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Aoife O’Donovan

Age of Apathy
  1.  

Janis Ian

The Light at the End of the Line
  1.  

Judy Collins

Spellbound
  1.  

Madison Cunningham

Revealer
  1.  

Punch Brothers 

Hell on Church Street

Best Regional Roots Music Album

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani 

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
  1.  

Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani

 

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man

 
  1.  

Ranky Tanky 

Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
  1.  

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland

Full Circle

Best Reggae Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Kabaka Pyramid

The Kalling
  1.  

Koffee 

Gifted
  1.  

Protoje

Third Time’s the Charm
  1.  

Sean Paul

Scorcha
  1.  

Shaggy

Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Global Music Performance

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

Udhero Na
  1.  

Burna Boy

Last Last
  1.  

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

Gimme Love
  1.  

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

Neva Bow Down
  1.  

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Bayethe

Best Global Music Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf 

Queen of Sheba
  1.  

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Between Us... (Live)
  1.  

Berklee Indian Ensemble

Shuruaat
  1.  

Burna Boy

Love, Damini
  1.  

Masa Takumi 

Sakura

Best Children’s Music Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Alphabet Rockers 

The Movement
  1.  

Divinity Roxx 

Ready Set Go!
  1.  

Justin Roberts 

Space Cadet
  1.  

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Los Fabulosos
  1.  

Wendy and DB 

Into the Little Blue House

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

 

SNO.

ARTIST

TITLE
  1.  

Jamie Foxx

Act Like You Got Some Sense
  1.  

Lin-Manuel Miranda 

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
  1.  

Mel Brooks

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
  1.  

Questlove

Music Is History
  1.  

Viola Davis

Finding Me

 

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Amanda Gorman

Call Us What We Carry: Poems
  1.  

Amir Sulaiman 

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
  1.  

Ethelbert Miller

Black Men Are Precious
  1.  

J. Ivy

The Poet Who Sat by the Door
  1.  

Malcolm

Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View

 

Best Comedy Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
 

Dave Chappelle

The Closer
 

Jim Gaffigan

Comedy Monster
 

Louis C.K. 

Sorry
 

Patton Oswalt

We All Scream
 

Randy Rainbow 

A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Best Musical Theater Album

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Original Broadway Cast

A Strange Loop
  1.  

New Broadway Cast

Caroline, or Change
  1.  

‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast 

Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
  1.  

Original Broadway Cast 

MJ the Musical
  1.  

‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast 

Mr. Saturday Night
  1.  

Original Broadway Cast

Six: Live on Opening Night

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

SNO.

ARTIST

TITLE
  1.  

Various Artists

Elvis
  1.  

Various Artists

Encanto
  1.  

Various Artists

Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
  1.  

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer 

Top Gun: Maverick
  1.  

Various Artists

West Side Story

 

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

 

SNO.

ARTIST

TITLE 
  1.  

Germaine Franco

Encanto
  1.  

Hans Zimmer 

No Time to Die
  1.  

Jonny Greenwood

The Power of the Dog
  1.  

Michael Giacchino

The Batman
  1.  

Nicholas Britell

Succession: Season 3

 

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

 

SNO.

ARTIST

TITLE
  1.  

Austin Wintory 

Aliens: Fireteam Elite
  1.  

Bear McCreary 

Call of Duty®: Vanguard
  1.  

Christopher Tin

Old World
  1.  

Richard Jacques 

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  1.  

Stephanie Economou

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

 

 

Best Song Written for Visual Media

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Beyoncé 

Be Alive
  1.  

Carolina Gaitán 

La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
  1.  

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo

Keep Rising (The Woman King)
  1.  

Lady Gaga

Hold My Hand
  1.  

Taylor Swift 

Carolina
  1.  

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva 

Nobody Like U

Best Instrumental Composition

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
  1.  

Geoffrey Keezer 

Refuge
  1.  

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn

El País Invisible
  1.  

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar

African Tales
  1.  

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar 

Snapshots

 

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6

As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
  1.  

Danny Elfman

Main Titles
  1.  

Kings Return 

How Deep Is Your Love
  1.  

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer

Scrapple From the Apple
  1.  

Remy Le Boeuf 

Minnesota, WI

 

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet 

2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
  1.  

Cécile McLorin Salvant 

Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
  1.  

Christine McVie 

Songbird (Orchestral Version)
  1.  

-Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer 

Never Gonna Be Alone
  1.  

Louis Cole

Let It Happen

 

Best Recording Package

 

SNO.

ARTIST

TITLE
  1.  

Fann 

Telos
  1.  

Soporus

Divers
  1.  

Spiritualized 

Everything Was Beautiful
  1.  

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra

Beginningless Beginning
  1.  

Underoath

Voyeurist

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Black Pumas 

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
  1.  

Danny Elfman 

Big Mess
  1.  

The Grateful Dead 

In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
  1.  

They Might Be Giants  

Book
  1.  

Various Artists

Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

 

Best Album Notes

 

SNO.

ARTIST

TITLE
  1.  

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady

Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
  1.  

Astor Piazzolla

The American Clavé Recordings
  1.  

Doc Watson 

Life’s Work: A Retrospective
  1.  

Harry Partch

Harry Partch, 1942
  1.  

Wilco

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

 

Best Historical Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Blondie

Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
  1.  

Doc Watson 

Life’s Work: A Retrospective
  1.  

Freestyle Fellowship

To Whom It May Concern...
  1.  

Glenn Gould 

The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
  1.  

Wilco

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

 

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

 

SNO.

ARTIST
  1.  

Amy Allen
  1.  

Laura Veltz
  1.  

Nija Charles
  1.  

The-Dream
  1.  

Tobias Jesso Jr.

 

 

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

 

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Baynk 

Adolescence
  1.  

Father John Misty

Chloë and the Next 20th Century
  1.  

Harry Styles

Harry’s House
  1.  

Robert Glasper 

Black Radio III
  1.  

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

 

SNO.

PRODUCER
  1.  

Boi-1da
  1.  

Dahi
  1.  

Dan Auerbach
  1.  

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  1.  

Jack Antonoff

 

Best Remixed Recording

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Beyoncé 

Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
  1.  

Ellie Goulding

Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
  1.  

The Knocks & Dragonette

Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
  1.  

Lizzo

About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
  1.  

Wet Leg

Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

 

Best Immersive Audio Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene 

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
  1.  

The Chainsmokers

Memories...Do Not Open
  1.  

Christina Aguilera 

Aguilera
  1.  

Jane Ira Bloom 

Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
  1.  

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej 

Divine Tides

 

Best Engineered Album, Classical

 

SNO.

ARTIST

ALBUM
  1.  

Tuvayhun

Beatitudes for a Wounded World
  1.  

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams 

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
  1.  

Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
  1.  

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck

Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
  1.  

Third Coast Percussion

Perspectives

 

Producer of the Year, Classical

 

SNO.

PRODUCER
  1.  

Christoph Franke
  1.  

Elaine Martone
  1.  

James Ginsburg
  1.  

Jonathan Allen
  1.  

Judith Sherman

 

Best Orchestral Performance

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams 

John Williams: The Berlin Concert
  1.  

Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel

Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
  1.  

New York Youth Symphony

Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
  1.  

Various Artists 

Sila: The Breath of the World
  1.  

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree

Stay on It

 

Best Opera Recording

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus

Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
  1.  

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus 

Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
  1.  

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus 

Eurydice

 

Best Choral Performance

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

The Crossing 

Born
  1.  

English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir

J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245
  1.  

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens

Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

 

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Attacca Quartet 

Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
  1.  

Dover Quartet - Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 

The Middle Quartets
  1.  

Neave Trio 

Musical Remembrances
  1.  

Publiquartet 

What Is American
  1.  

Third Coast Percussion 

Perspectives

 

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Daniil Trifonov 

Bach: The Art of Life
  1.  

Hilary Hahn

Abels: Isolation Variation
  1.  

Mak Grgić

A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic
  1.  

Mitsuko Uchida 

Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
  1.  

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang 

Letters for the Future

 

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Il Pomo d’Oro 

Eden
  1.  

Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen 

Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
  1.  

Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin 

Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
  1.  

Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin 

How Do I Find You
  1.  

Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges

Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

 

Best Classical Compendium

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith 

The Lost Birds
  1.  

Kitt Wakeley

An Adoption Story
  1.  

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin

A Concert for Ukraine
  1.  

Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra 

Aspire

 

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester 

Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God
  1.  

Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music

Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved
  1.  

Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet

Akiho: Ligneous Suite
  1.  

Jack Quartet 

Bermel: Intonations
  1.  

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang 

Puts: Contact

 

Best Music Video

 

SNO.

ARTIST

SONG
  1.  

Adele

  Easy on Me
  1.  

BTS

Yet to Come
  1.  

Doja Cat 

Woman
  1.  

Harry Styles 

As It Was
  1.  

Kendrick Lamar

The Heart Part 5
  1.  

Taylor Swift 

All Too Well: The Short Film

 

Best Music Film

 

SNO.

ARTIST

FILM
  1.  

Adele 

Adele One Night Only
  1.  

Billie Eilish 

Billie Eilish Live at the O2
  1.  

Justin Bieber

Our World
  1.  

Neil Young & Crazy Horse

A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
  1.  

Rosalía

Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
  1.  

Various Artists 

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

 

 

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play