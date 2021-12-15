Group Captain Varun Singh: Life, Death, Age, Family, Children, Career- Biography

The Indian Airforce has announced the death of the lone survivor of the recent Coonoor chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh after succumbing to injuries caused to him. CDS Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat had also lost their lives along with 11 other crew members in the fatal, unfortunate crash. Captain Varun Singh gave a tough fight against death but finally gave in and lost his life today at the hospital in Bengaluru. Check Captain Varun Singh's biography including his career, family, age etc below.

IAF has stated, “IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family.”

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah also offered his condolences

Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2021

Captain Varun Singh: Family, Age, Early Life

Group Captain Varun Singh was born to a family of soldiers. He hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district and his father K.P Singh has retired as a Colonel from the Indian Army regiment of Air Defence. Varun was always inspired by his father.

His mother’s name is Uma Singh. His brother is Lieutenant Commander Tanuj Singh who serves the Indian Navy now. Varun Singhs age was between 40-45 years at the time of his death.

Captain Varun Singh: Career in Indian Airforce (IAF)

Group Captain Varun Singh qualified for National Defence Academy (NDA) after 12th standard and passed out as Officer Cadet from there. He had less interest in extracurricular activities and till then lacked confidence in himself and his true capabilities. He said, "I lacked confidence as I always thought I was meant to be average and there is no point trying to excel, as I possibly couldn't excel at anything."

His career flourished once he became the Flight Lieutenant and also became a flying instructor. He completed an eleven-month course after that of Experimental Test Pilot.

Captain Varun Singh: Wife and Children

Group Captain Varun Singh's wife's name is Geetanjali Singh and he is survived by his two kids. He has a son and a daughter. He has been married for 10 years. The details of his son and his daughter's age are unknown as of now.

Shaurya Chakra Awardee:

Captain Varun Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his bravery and quick wit shown in October 2020, when his LCA Tejas aircraft was facing emergency issues and needed him to vacate it soon. He not only did stay in his aircraft but also saved it from crashing and conducted a safe landing. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra by the President of India for this act.

