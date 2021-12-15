Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Group Captain Varun Singh: Life, Death, Age, Family, Children, Career- Biography

Group Captain Varun Singh has succumbed to his injuries of the Coonoor Chopper Crash (December 8) and has lost his life today. Take a look at his adventurous life here in his biography.
Created On: Dec 15, 2021 13:49 IST
Modified On: Dec 15, 2021 14:06 IST
Group Captain Varun Singh Biography

The Indian Airforce has announced the death of the lone survivor of the recent Coonoor chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh after succumbing to injuries caused to him. CDS Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat had also lost their lives along with 11 other crew members in the fatal, unfortunate crash. Captain Varun Singh gave a tough fight against death but finally gave in and lost his life today at the hospital in Bengaluru. Check Captain Varun Singh's biography including his career, family, age etc below. 

IAF has stated, “IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family.”

Take a look at the tweets below by PM Modi and others:

Home Minister Amit Shah also offered his condolences

Group Captain Varun Singh was born to a family of soldiers. He hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district and his father K.P Singh has retired as a Colonel from the Indian Army regiment of Air Defence. Varun was always inspired by his father.

His mother’s name is Uma Singh. His brother is Lieutenant Commander Tanuj Singh who serves the Indian Navy now.  Varun Singhs age was between 40-45 years at the time of his death. 

Captain Varun Singh: Career in Indian Airforce (IAF)

Group Captain Varun Singh qualified for National Defence Academy (NDA) after 12th standard and passed out as Officer Cadet from there. He had less interest in extracurricular activities and till then lacked confidence in himself and his true capabilities. He said, "I lacked confidence as I always thought I was meant to be average and there is no point trying to excel, as I possibly couldn't excel at anything." 

His career flourished once he became the Flight Lieutenant and also became a flying instructor. He completed an eleven-month course after that of Experimental Test Pilot. 

Captain Varun Singh: Wife and Children

Group Captain Varun Singh's wife's name is Geetanjali Singh and he is survived by his two kids. He has a son and a daughter. He has been married for 10 years. The details of his son and his daughter's age are unknown as of now. 

Group Captain Varun Singh Family

Shaurya Chakra Awardee:

Captain Varun Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his bravery and quick wit shown in October 2020, when his LCA Tejas aircraft was facing emergency issues and needed him to vacate it soon. He not only did stay in his aircraft but also saved it from crashing and conducted a safe landing. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra by the President of India for this act. 

FAQ

What was the age of Captain Varun Singh?

Group Captain Varun Singh was aged between 40-45 years at the time of his death. The original details are not yet released by the IAF.

What is the salary of Group Captain Varun Singh?

Group Captain Varun Singh used to earn between 3-5 lakh per month due to his appointment in the Indian Air Force. He was a Flight Lieutenant earlier and became a Group Captain later.

Who is the wife of Captain Varun Singh?

Group Captain Varun Singh is survived by his wife Geetanjali Singh and two children. He died on December 15, 2021.

Is Captain Varun Singh dead?

Yes, Group Captain Varun Singh died on December 15, 2021. He was the lone survivor of the IAF chopper crash in Coonoor.

How did Captain Varun Singh die?

Group Captain Varun Singh succumbed to the injuries of the IAF Chopper crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on 8th December 2021. He breathed his last on 15th December 2021.

