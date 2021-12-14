List of DRDO Future Projects 2021

DRDO has launched various projects in the past three years and more projects would be launched and completed in the coming years. Take a look at the most talked-about upcoming projects of DRDO below.

DRDO has developed new missile and defence equipment in the past three years as well. They are in the range of Cruise Missile, Anti Ship Missile, Surface to Air Missile, Air to Air Missile, Extended Range Anti Submarine Rocket, Mounted Gun System, Ammunitions, Electronic Warfare System, Radars, Torpedoes, High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle etc.

DRDO Future Projects: Timelines

Take a look at various projects in the list below.

Sl. No. System Timelines 1 ASTRA Missile 2021 2 Anti Drone System 2021 3 SATCOM Devices 2021 4 QRSAM 2022 5 ADFCR 2022 6 Helina 2022 7 ADTCR 2022 8 Guided Bomb 2022 9 NAG 2022 10 NGARM 2023 11 SAAW 2023

Many DRDO developed technologies like Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) Jammers, 5.56 mm Rifle, 40 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBRL), Oleo Resin Grenade, BattleField Surveillance (BFSR) are utilized by the State police.

The following have been upgraded by DRDO:

Arjun Mk-1A Akash-NG Light Combat Aircraft Mk-1A Medium Power Radar-Extended Range PINAKA- Extended Range, Guided Electronics & Communication System: Unified Mission Computer for SU-30 MKI aircraft, Internal EW System for MIG-29 Upgrade Aircraft, EW systems for Naval platforms.

DRDO undertakes various R&D projects. The lab-wise details that have been sanctioned in the last three years:

Sl. No. Lab No of Projects 1 ADA 4 2 ADE 5 3 ADRDE 2 4 ARDE 12 5 ASL 6 6 CABS 5 7 CAIR 10 8 CFEES 6 9 CHESS 2 10 CVRDE 15 11 DEAL 7 12 DEBEL 3 13 DGRE 11 14 DIPAS 2 15 DLJ 7 16 DLRL 7 17 DMRL 9 18 DMSRDE 1 19 DRDE 3 20 DRDL 14 21 DRLT 1 22 DYSL-AI 1 23 DYSL-AT 1 24 DYSL-CT 2 25 DYSL-QT 1 26 DYSL-SM 1 27 GTRE 6 28 HEMRL 7 29 INMAS 1 30 IRDE 8 31 ISSA 3 32 ITR 1 33 JCB 1 34 LRDE 8 35 NMRL 4 36 NPOL 6 37 NSTL 4 38 R&D(E) 17 39 RCI 22 40 SAG 2 41 SSPL 4 42 TBRL 5 43 VRDE 2

DRDO: Top 50 Projects To Be Completed

Listed below are the upcoming top 50 projects of DRDO in the Defence sector:

Name of the Defence Project Duration Required to be Completed Analysis of Projectile impact problems 3 Years Gun Internal Ballistics studies for SFRJ 2 Years Computer simulation of projectile impact on plates 3 Years Computational modelling of some Army related systems 30 Months Design & Development of Integrated Active Circular Antenna 18 Months Development of Explosive Pulsed Power Generator 2 Years Synthesis Characterisation and Evaluation of Azido Polymers as High Energy Binders 2 Years Technology Development of Ferrocene Grafted HTPB and synthesis & performance Evaluation of Burn Rate Modifier Compatible with Fuel binder Binder of HTBP Propellants 3 Years Neural Network Modelling of Range Performance of Armament Stores 2 Years Modelling of Plasma Propellant Interaction for Projectile Acceleration 2 Years Dev of new Procedures for Determination of Explovise of Trace Levels by Adsorptive Square wave Stripping Voltammetry 2 Years Design, Evaluation & Synthesis of High Energy Polynitropoly-Cyclic Cage Compounds 3 Years Development of Computer Code for Modelling of Optimising EFP Design with Parabolic Lines 10 Months DSP Design for FMCW Radar 1 Year Synthesis of Hydroxy Terminated Poly (Butadiene)- Poly (GA) Copolymers as New High Energy Propellant Binders 2 Years Formulation of ammonia Perchlorate Propellants with Plateau Biplatue Burning rate Trends 2 Years Design and Development of Integrated Digital Microwave Receiver 2 Years Air Driven Alternator 18 Months Synthesis and Characterisation of Energetic Polymers for Composite Solid Propellants 20 Months Sensitivity analysis of FMCW Height Sensing Systems 8 Months Beam Shaping using Phase only mask at Fractional Fourier Transform Plane 18 Months Development of laser-based flash Shadow Photographic System for TerminalStudies of Small Arms and Ammunitions (SAA) 2 Years Development of Neutron Based System for Detection and Analysis of Explosive 2 Years Study to develop lithium Intercalated carbon electrodes and assess its property for high voltage lithium cells 18 Months Assessment of Working environment exposure in the handling of explosive/non-explosive chemicals for remedial measures 1 Year Synthesis of AluminiumMatrix Composites using solidification process for Armour Applications 2 Years Model for Detonationof Energetic Materials and Orientation Sensitivity of shock Initiation 2 Years Modelling, Simulation & Characterisation of Silicon-based Submicron Semiconductor devices for higher design reliability 3 Years Study, analysis and implementation of DSP algorithm for FMCW Height Sensing System 8 Months Electrodeposition of Magnetic Multilayers with High Giant Magnetoresistance 3 Years PZT Thick Film Actuators 2 Years Development of Noval Class of Materials for Antenna having Automatic Beam Steering Property 3 Years Computation of flows around discarding sabot using CFD technique 18 Months Aerodynamic parameter estimation of artillery projectiles from radar tracked flight data 2 Years Development of nitration methodology including microwave mediated approaches for the synthesis of advanced high energy materials 2 Years Studies of high-performance insensitive explosives 2 Years Up-gradation of trisomic wind tunnel facilities 2 Years Synthesis, characterization & evaluation of dendritic azido polymers as high energy binders/plasticizers 2 Years Organo-phosphorus polymeric additives for rocket propellant inhibitor/liner applications 2 Years Wideband antenna and RF front end for transceiver module 6 Months Effect of weld metal mismatch on fatigue and fracture toughness behaviour of armour steel joints 3 Years Low and medium velocity impact of projectiles on laminated plates 3 Years Development of simulation-driven design tools for efficient armour design 3 Years Characterization of nano aluminium powder for combustion in solid propellants 2 Years Two-dimensional simulation of slapper detonators 1 Year Plasma Antenna for Communication and radar 3 Years Design and development of 50 KJ electrical pulse demonstrator compulsator 1 Year Design of metal selective chelating polymers for use in explosives 1 Year Development of technology for recovery, reuse, safe & eco-friendly disposal and common explosives 2 Years

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is the major agency under the Ministry of Defence of the Government of India. It was formed in 1958 by the merger of the Technical Development Establishment and the Directorate of Technical Development and Production of the Indian Ordnance Factories with the Defence Science Organization.

