List of DRDO Future Projects 2021

Check various DRDO projects in various fields that would be launched in the coming years. The article discusses the timeline of the new projects and the projects that were taken up in the past three years as well.
Created On: Dec 14, 2021 17:17 IST
Modified On: Dec 14, 2021 17:40 IST
Defence Research and Development Organization
Defence Research and Development Organization

DRDO has launched various projects in the past three years and more projects would be launched and completed in the coming years. Take a look at the most talked-about upcoming projects of DRDO below. 

DRDO has developed new missile and defence equipment in the past three years as well. They are in the range of Cruise Missile, Anti Ship Missile, Surface to Air Missile, Air to Air Missile, Extended Range Anti Submarine Rocket, Mounted Gun System, Ammunitions, Electronic Warfare System, Radars, Torpedoes, High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle etc. 

DRDO Future Projects: Timelines

Take a look at various projects in the list below.

Sl. No.

System

Timelines

1

ASTRA Missile

2021

2

Anti Drone System

2021

3

SATCOM Devices

2021

4

QRSAM

2022

5

ADFCR

2022

6

Helina

2022

7

ADTCR

2022

8

Guided Bomb

2022

9

NAG

2022

10

NGARM

2023

11

SAAW

2023

Many DRDO developed technologies like Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) Jammers, 5.56 mm Rifle, 40 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBRL), Oleo Resin Grenade, BattleField Surveillance (BFSR) are utilized by the State police. 

The following have been upgraded by DRDO:

  1. Arjun Mk-1A
  2. Akash-NG
  3. Light Combat Aircraft Mk-1A
  4. Medium Power Radar-Extended Range
  5. PINAKA- Extended Range, Guided
  6. Electronics & Communication System:  Unified Mission Computer for SU-30 MKI aircraft, Internal EW System for MIG-29 Upgrade Aircraft, EW systems for Naval platforms.

DRDO undertakes various R&D projects. The lab-wise details that have been sanctioned in the last three years:

Sl. No.

Lab

No of Projects

1

ADA

4

2

ADE

5

3

ADRDE

2

4

ARDE

12

5

ASL

6

6

CABS

5

7

CAIR

10

8

CFEES

6

9

CHESS

2

10

CVRDE

15

11

DEAL

7

12

DEBEL

3

13

DGRE

11

14

DIPAS

2

15

DLJ

7

16

DLRL

7

17

DMRL

9

18

DMSRDE

1

19

DRDE

3

20

DRDL

14

21

DRLT

1

22

DYSL-AI

1

23

DYSL-AT

1

24

DYSL-CT

2

25

DYSL-QT

1

26

DYSL-SM

1

27

GTRE

6

28

HEMRL

7

29

INMAS

1

30

IRDE

8

31

ISSA

3

32

ITR

1

33

JCB

1

34

LRDE

8

35

NMRL

4

36

NPOL

6

37

NSTL

4

38

R&D(E)

17

39

RCI

22

40

SAG

2

41

SSPL

4

42

TBRL

5

43

VRDE

2

DRDO: Top 50 Projects To Be Completed

Listed below are the upcoming top 50 projects of DRDO in the Defence sector:

Name of the Defence Project

Duration Required to be Completed

Analysis of Projectile impact problems

3 Years

Gun Internal Ballistics studies for SFRJ

2 Years

Computer simulation of projectile impact on plates

3 Years

Computational modelling of some Army related systems

30 Months

Design & Development of Integrated Active Circular Antenna

18 Months

Development of Explosive Pulsed Power Generator

2 Years

Synthesis Characterisation and Evaluation of Azido Polymers as High Energy Binders

2 Years

Technology Development of Ferrocene Grafted HTPB and synthesis & performance Evaluation of Burn Rate Modifier Compatible with Fuel binder Binder of HTBP Propellants

3 Years

Neural Network Modelling of Range Performance of Armament Stores

2 Years

Modelling of Plasma Propellant Interaction for Projectile Acceleration

2 Years

Dev of new Procedures for Determination of Explovise of Trace Levels by Adsorptive Square wave Stripping Voltammetry

2 Years

Design, Evaluation & Synthesis of High Energy Polynitropoly-Cyclic Cage Compounds

3 Years

Development of Computer Code for Modelling of Optimising EFP Design with Parabolic Lines

10 Months

DSP Design for FMCW Radar

1 Year

Synthesis of Hydroxy Terminated Poly (Butadiene)- Poly (GA) Copolymers as New High Energy Propellant Binders

2 Years

Formulation of ammonia Perchlorate Propellants with Plateau Biplatue Burning rate Trends

2 Years

Design and Development of Integrated Digital Microwave Receiver

2 Years

Air Driven Alternator

18 Months

Synthesis and Characterisation of Energetic Polymers for Composite Solid Propellants

20 Months

Sensitivity analysis of FMCW Height Sensing Systems

8 Months

Beam Shaping using Phase only mask at Fractional Fourier Transform Plane

18 Months

Development of laser-based flash Shadow Photographic System for TerminalStudies of Small Arms and Ammunitions (SAA)

2 Years

Development of Neutron Based System for Detection and Analysis of Explosive

2 Years

Study to develop lithium Intercalated carbon electrodes and assess its property for high voltage lithium cells

18 Months

Assessment of Working environment exposure in the handling of explosive/non-explosive chemicals for remedial measures

1 Year

Synthesis of AluminiumMatrix Composites using solidification process for Armour Applications

2 Years

Model for Detonationof Energetic Materials and Orientation Sensitivity of shock Initiation

2 Years

Modelling, Simulation & Characterisation of Silicon-based Submicron Semiconductor devices for higher design reliability

3 Years

Study, analysis and implementation of DSP algorithm for FMCW Height Sensing System

8 Months

Electrodeposition of Magnetic Multilayers with High Giant Magnetoresistance

3 Years

PZT Thick Film Actuators

2 Years

Development of Noval Class of Materials for Antenna having Automatic Beam Steering Property

3 Years

Computation of flows around discarding sabot using CFD technique

18 Months

Aerodynamic parameter estimation of artillery projectiles from radar tracked flight data

2 Years

Development of nitration methodology including microwave mediated approaches for the synthesis of advanced high energy materials

2 Years

Studies of high-performance insensitive explosives

2 Years

Up-gradation of trisomic wind tunnel facilities

2 Years

Synthesis, characterization & evaluation of dendritic azido polymers as high energy binders/plasticizers

2 Years

Organo-phosphorus polymeric additives for rocket propellant inhibitor/liner applications

2 Years

Wideband antenna and RF front end for transceiver module

6 Months

Effect of weld metal mismatch on fatigue and fracture toughness behaviour of armour steel joints

3 Years

Low and medium velocity impact of projectiles on laminated plates

3 Years

Development of simulation-driven design tools for efficient armour design

3 Years

Characterization of nano aluminium powder for combustion in solid propellants

2 Years

Two-dimensional simulation of slapper detonators

1 Year

Plasma Antenna for Communication and radar

3 Years

Design and development of 50 KJ electrical pulse demonstrator compulsator

1 Year

Design of metal selective chelating polymers for use in explosives

1 Year

Development of technology for recovery, reuse, safe & eco-friendly disposal and common explosives

2 Years

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is the major agency under the Ministry of Defence of the Government of India. It was formed in 1958 by the merger of the Technical Development Establishment and the Directorate of Technical Development and Production of the Indian Ordnance Factories with the Defence Science Organization.  

FAQ

What is the age limit of the DRDO exam?

Candidates should be between 18-25 years of age for attempting the DRDO MTS exam.

What are the qualifications for DRDO?

DRDO requires the candidates to have passed Bachelor of Science, Engineering, diploma in engineering, computer science etc.

What does DRDO do?

DRDO is a defence research organization that develops defence technologies, systems and products that are a requirement for the Armed Forces of India.

What is DRDO?

DRDO is the Defence Research and Development Organization, the premier research organization for the defence sector in India.

