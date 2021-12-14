List of DRDO Future Projects 2021
DRDO has launched various projects in the past three years and more projects would be launched and completed in the coming years. Take a look at the most talked-about upcoming projects of DRDO below.
DRDO has developed new missile and defence equipment in the past three years as well. They are in the range of Cruise Missile, Anti Ship Missile, Surface to Air Missile, Air to Air Missile, Extended Range Anti Submarine Rocket, Mounted Gun System, Ammunitions, Electronic Warfare System, Radars, Torpedoes, High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle etc.
DRDO Future Projects: Timelines
Take a look at various projects in the list below.
|
Sl. No.
|
System
|
Timelines
|
1
|
ASTRA Missile
|
2021
|
2
|
Anti Drone System
|
2021
|
3
|
SATCOM Devices
|
2021
|
4
|
QRSAM
|
2022
|
5
|
ADFCR
|
2022
|
6
|
Helina
|
2022
|
7
|
ADTCR
|
2022
|
8
|
Guided Bomb
|
2022
|
9
|
NAG
|
2022
|
10
|
NGARM
|
2023
|
11
|
SAAW
|
2023
Many DRDO developed technologies like Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) Jammers, 5.56 mm Rifle, 40 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBRL), Oleo Resin Grenade, BattleField Surveillance (BFSR) are utilized by the State police.
The following have been upgraded by DRDO:
- Arjun Mk-1A
- Akash-NG
- Light Combat Aircraft Mk-1A
- Medium Power Radar-Extended Range
- PINAKA- Extended Range, Guided
- Electronics & Communication System: Unified Mission Computer for SU-30 MKI aircraft, Internal EW System for MIG-29 Upgrade Aircraft, EW systems for Naval platforms.
DRDO undertakes various R&D projects. The lab-wise details that have been sanctioned in the last three years:
|
Sl. No.
|
Lab
|
No of Projects
|
1
|
ADA
|
4
|
2
|
ADE
|
5
|
3
|
ADRDE
|
2
|
4
|
ARDE
|
12
|
5
|
ASL
|
6
|
6
|
CABS
|
5
|
7
|
CAIR
|
10
|
8
|
CFEES
|
6
|
9
|
CHESS
|
2
|
10
|
CVRDE
|
15
|
11
|
DEAL
|
7
|
12
|
DEBEL
|
3
|
13
|
DGRE
|
11
|
14
|
DIPAS
|
2
|
15
|
DLJ
|
7
|
16
|
DLRL
|
7
|
17
|
DMRL
|
9
|
18
|
DMSRDE
|
1
|
19
|
DRDE
|
3
|
20
|
DRDL
|
14
|
21
|
DRLT
|
1
|
22
|
DYSL-AI
|
1
|
23
|
DYSL-AT
|
1
|
24
|
DYSL-CT
|
2
|
25
|
DYSL-QT
|
1
|
26
|
DYSL-SM
|
1
|
27
|
GTRE
|
6
|
28
|
HEMRL
|
7
|
29
|
INMAS
|
1
|
30
|
IRDE
|
8
|
31
|
ISSA
|
3
|
32
|
ITR
|
1
|
33
|
JCB
|
1
|
34
|
LRDE
|
8
|
35
|
NMRL
|
4
|
36
|
NPOL
|
6
|
37
|
NSTL
|
4
|
38
|
R&D(E)
|
17
|
39
|
RCI
|
22
|
40
|
SAG
|
2
|
41
|
SSPL
|
4
|
42
|
TBRL
|
5
|
43
|
VRDE
|
2
DRDO: Top 50 Projects To Be Completed
Listed below are the upcoming top 50 projects of DRDO in the Defence sector:
|
Name of the Defence Project
|
Duration Required to be Completed
|
Analysis of Projectile impact problems
|
3 Years
|
Gun Internal Ballistics studies for SFRJ
|
2 Years
|
Computer simulation of projectile impact on plates
|
3 Years
|
Computational modelling of some Army related systems
|
30 Months
|
Design & Development of Integrated Active Circular Antenna
|
18 Months
|
Development of Explosive Pulsed Power Generator
|
2 Years
|
Synthesis Characterisation and Evaluation of Azido Polymers as High Energy Binders
|
2 Years
|
Technology Development of Ferrocene Grafted HTPB and synthesis & performance Evaluation of Burn Rate Modifier Compatible with Fuel binder Binder of HTBP Propellants
|
3 Years
|
Neural Network Modelling of Range Performance of Armament Stores
|
2 Years
|
Modelling of Plasma Propellant Interaction for Projectile Acceleration
|
2 Years
|
Dev of new Procedures for Determination of Explovise of Trace Levels by Adsorptive Square wave Stripping Voltammetry
|
2 Years
|
Design, Evaluation & Synthesis of High Energy Polynitropoly-Cyclic Cage Compounds
|
3 Years
|
Development of Computer Code for Modelling of Optimising EFP Design with Parabolic Lines
|
10 Months
|
DSP Design for FMCW Radar
|
1 Year
|
Synthesis of Hydroxy Terminated Poly (Butadiene)- Poly (GA) Copolymers as New High Energy Propellant Binders
|
2 Years
|
Formulation of ammonia Perchlorate Propellants with Plateau Biplatue Burning rate Trends
|
2 Years
|
Design and Development of Integrated Digital Microwave Receiver
|
2 Years
|
Air Driven Alternator
|
18 Months
|
Synthesis and Characterisation of Energetic Polymers for Composite Solid Propellants
|
20 Months
|
Sensitivity analysis of FMCW Height Sensing Systems
|
8 Months
|
Beam Shaping using Phase only mask at Fractional Fourier Transform Plane
|
18 Months
|
Development of laser-based flash Shadow Photographic System for TerminalStudies of Small Arms and Ammunitions (SAA)
|
2 Years
|
Development of Neutron Based System for Detection and Analysis of Explosive
|
2 Years
|
Study to develop lithium Intercalated carbon electrodes and assess its property for high voltage lithium cells
|
18 Months
|
Assessment of Working environment exposure in the handling of explosive/non-explosive chemicals for remedial measures
|
1 Year
|
Synthesis of AluminiumMatrix Composites using solidification process for Armour Applications
|
2 Years
|
Model for Detonationof Energetic Materials and Orientation Sensitivity of shock Initiation
|
2 Years
|
Modelling, Simulation & Characterisation of Silicon-based Submicron Semiconductor devices for higher design reliability
|
3 Years
|
Study, analysis and implementation of DSP algorithm for FMCW Height Sensing System
|
8 Months
|
Electrodeposition of Magnetic Multilayers with High Giant Magnetoresistance
|
3 Years
|
PZT Thick Film Actuators
|
2 Years
|
Development of Noval Class of Materials for Antenna having Automatic Beam Steering Property
|
3 Years
|
Computation of flows around discarding sabot using CFD technique
|
18 Months
|
Aerodynamic parameter estimation of artillery projectiles from radar tracked flight data
|
2 Years
|
Development of nitration methodology including microwave mediated approaches for the synthesis of advanced high energy materials
|
2 Years
|
Studies of high-performance insensitive explosives
|
2 Years
|
Up-gradation of trisomic wind tunnel facilities
|
2 Years
|
Synthesis, characterization & evaluation of dendritic azido polymers as high energy binders/plasticizers
|
2 Years
|
Organo-phosphorus polymeric additives for rocket propellant inhibitor/liner applications
|
2 Years
|
Wideband antenna and RF front end for transceiver module
|
6 Months
|
Effect of weld metal mismatch on fatigue and fracture toughness behaviour of armour steel joints
|
3 Years
|
Low and medium velocity impact of projectiles on laminated plates
|
3 Years
|
Development of simulation-driven design tools for efficient armour design
|
3 Years
|
Characterization of nano aluminium powder for combustion in solid propellants
|
2 Years
|
Two-dimensional simulation of slapper detonators
|
1 Year
|
Plasma Antenna for Communication and radar
|
3 Years
|
Design and development of 50 KJ electrical pulse demonstrator compulsator
|
1 Year
|
Design of metal selective chelating polymers for use in explosives
|
1 Year
|
Development of technology for recovery, reuse, safe & eco-friendly disposal and common explosives
|
2 Years
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is the major agency under the Ministry of Defence of the Government of India. It was formed in 1958 by the merger of the Technical Development Establishment and the Directorate of Technical Development and Production of the Indian Ordnance Factories with the Defence Science Organization.
