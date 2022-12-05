Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Exit Poll Date and Time

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Three biggest names of Indian politics - Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Rahul Gandhi, are set to clash again in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. Early analysis has shown a competitive race between the three parties: BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party), Congress and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party).

Phase 2 of the voting comes concludes today and following it, the exit poll results will be announced making it clear who the Gujarat public will choose to sit on the Chief Ministers’ chair this time around. The exit poll results for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 will be announced today, December 5 from 5:30 pm.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 is one of the most anticipated and pivotal elections in the country. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is on the rise and swept Punjab from under Congress and BJP’s decades of rule.

Amidst the opposition’s division and lack of a popular PM face for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 could either turn out to be the final nail in the coffin or a much-needed life raft.

The first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was held on December 1 and the second phase on December 5. The votes will be counted and the final results will be announced on December 8, 2022.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll

An exit poll is a poll carried out mostly by private companies to get an early idea of the election results. Exit poll involves surveying the actual voters immediately after they’ve cast their votes.

All the major pollsters are done collecting the data for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 and the exit poll results will go live on December 5 at 5:30 pm.

BJP hasn’t lost in Gujarat in 27 years and the state has produced major country leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

