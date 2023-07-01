Happy National Doctor’s Day 2023: Special Quotes, Wishes and Images to Thank Your Doctor

National Doctor’s Day 2023: National Doctor’s Day is celebrated in India annually on July 1. The day commemorates the birth of Bidhan Chandra Roy, a medical who fought for independence. It was first celebrated in 1991 to mark and honour Mahatma Gandhi’s personal doctor who was also CM of West Bengal. This year’s theme for National Doctor’s Day “celebrating resilience and healing hands,” aims to recognize the valuable efforts our medical professionals contributed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On #NationalDoctorsDay, my greetings to all our hardworking doctors who are serving the nation working with the mantra of सेवा परमो धर्म: 🩺



Our doctors are playing a crucial role in strengthening the healthcare ecosystem and creating a healthy & prosperous India. pic.twitter.com/hXwW4b9OU5 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 1, 2023

On this special day, let's express our heartfelt gratitude to these healthcare warriors who go above and beyond for the well-being of others. Thank you, doctors, for your unwavering commitment and for being the guiding light in our darkest times.

National Doctor’s Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

Happy Doctor's Day! Thank you for your unwavering commitment to healing, caring, and saving lives. Your dedication is truly commendable.

On this special day, we celebrate the incredible work of doctors like you. Your expertise, empathy, and compassion make a profound difference in the lives of your patients. Thank you for being an exceptional doctor.

Today, we honour the heroes in white coats who selflessly devote themselves to the well-being of others. Your knowledge and skill bring hope and healing to countless individuals. Happy Doctor's Day!

Wishing all the doctors out there a very Happy Doctor's Day! Your tireless efforts, sacrifices, and relentless pursuit of excellence make the world a healthier and safer place.

Doctor's Day is a reminder of the incredible impact you have on individuals, families, and communities. Your wisdom and healing touch bring comfort and solace to those in need. Thank you for being an extraordinary doctor.

Today, we acknowledge the immense contributions doctors make to society. Your expertise, patience, and commitment to improving lives inspire us all. Happy Doctor's Day!

Sending heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors who work tirelessly to keep us healthy. Your dedication and selflessness are unparalleled. Thank you for being true healthcare heroes. Happy Doctor's Day!

On this Doctor's Day, we extend our deepest appreciation to the doctors who go above and beyond to provide exceptional care. Your passion and commitment to your profession are truly admirable.

Happy Doctor's Day to the brilliant minds who heal with their knowledge, care with their hearts and touch lives with their compassion. You are the epitome of excellence in healthcare.

Today, we honour the incredible men and women who wear stethoscopes and dedicate their lives to healing. Thank you for your extraordinary service and for making a positive difference in countless lives. Happy Doctor's Day.

National Doctor’s Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Celebrating the heroes in white coats on Doctor's Day! Thank you for your unwavering dedication and commitment to the well-being of others.

Wishing a very Happy Doctor's Day to all the compassionate healers out there! Your expertise and care make a world of difference.

On this special occasion of Doctor's Day, let's express our heartfelt appreciation to the doctors who work tirelessly to keep us healthy. Thank you for your selflessness and dedication!

Happy Doctor's Day to the healers, caregivers, and lifesavers! Your compassion and knowledge bring hope and healing to countless lives. We are forever grateful.

Today, we honour the remarkable men and women who wear the stethoscope with pride. Your commitment to excellence in healthcare inspires us all. Happy Doctor's Day!

Sending warm wishes and deep gratitude to all the doctors on this Doctor's Day. Your expertise, empathy, and selflessness make the world a better place!

Happy Doctor's Day to the superheroes who don't wear capes but save lives every day. Your dedication and sacrifice are truly admirable. Thank you for being our guardian angels.

On this Doctor's Day, let's acknowledge the immense contributions of doctors in our lives. They bring healing, comfort, and hope when we need it the most. Thank you for your invaluable service!

To the doctors who work tirelessly to make a difference, thank you for your relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare. Your passion and commitment inspire us all. Cheers to Health Heroes!

On this special day, let's honour the doctors who go above and beyond to provide exceptional care. Your knowledge, skill, and compassion make a lasting impact on countless lives. Happy Doctor's Day!

National Doctor’s Day 2023: Famous Quotes

"In nothing do men more nearly approach the gods than in giving health to men.” – Cicero

“Medicines can cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients.” – Carl Jung.

“People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness, they still remain in his debt.” – Seneca.

“The doctors of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in cause and prevention of disease.” – Thomas Edison.

“Patients who trust their doctors and have a psychological expectation of getting better could trigger a reaction in their body.” – Irving Krisch.

"He is the best physician who is the most ingenious inspirer of hope.” – Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

“Whoever saves the life of one person, it shall be as if he had saved the life of mankind.” – Quran.

“As doctors, we are not trained to communicate and understand the power of our words as it is related to patient’s ability and desire to survive” – Bernie Siegel

“Medicine heals doubt as well as medicine.” – Karl Marx

“Do as much as possible for the patient, and as little as possible to the patient.” – Sigmund Freud

On Doctor's Day, we celebrate the incredible contributions and selfless service of doctors around the world. These remarkable individuals dedicate their lives to healing, comforting, and saving lives. With their knowledge, skill, and compassion, they bring hope and relief to the sick and the suffering. Doctors are true heroes, tirelessly working day and night to provide exceptional care and make a positive impact on countless lives.

