Happy National Donut Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Instagram Captions, Quotes & More

Happy National Donut Day 2023: National Donut(or Doughnuts) Day is celebrated on the first Friday of June every year. The day marks the significance of the happy meal during World War I. And this year it falls on June 2.

The celebration of the favourite treat of Barack Obama, Homer Simpson, and the cops, is traced to the Salvation Army’s involvement in World War I. The volunteers at the frontlines of war chose donuts as the most hassle-free meal. It is said that these volunteers even use war helmets as a utensil to fry up seven donuts at a time. These brave volunteers were later known as “donut lassies”.

Later, in 1938, National Donut Day was established to honour the members of the Salvation Army, who risked their lives to the aid of soldiers during World War I.

National Donut Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

I'd like to wish you a happy National Doughnut Day. I wish you the biggest donuts ever, filled with love and honey.

You can never be too old to love donuts, and on National Donut Day, I'd want to wish you many sweet treats.

The nicest part of National Donut Day is that you can eat as many of these decadent treats as you want without feeling bad about it. Best Donuts on this great day!

On National Doughnut Day, all donut enthusiasts I give you my warmest greetings and best wishes for a day filled with the yummiest donuts.

If you are a true donut enthusiast, one is never enough. Because today is National Doughnut Day, keep them coming.

Let's eat more and more donuts that are sprinkled with affection and flavour to commemorate the very wonderful National Donut Day.

National Doughnut Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Living life to the fullest means "DON'T worry, just be happy. Make it tasty and sweet. Greetings on National Donut Day.

Because I genuinely love you, I pray for you to have plenty of donuts every day, not just today. Happy National Donut Day, everyone.

Imagine it melting in your lips and bringing honey and joy to your spirit. You are indeed eating a donut. Greetings on National Doughnut Day.

It's the ideal donut, a little bit of sugar, a little bit of chocolate, and loads of love. You have my sincere greetings on National Doughnut Day.

Undoubtedly, a doughnut a day keeps the doctor away. Happy National Doughnut Day, and may you savour this lovely treat every day.

Donuts are filled with love to make facing the hardships that life presents easier. I hope you have a wonderful National Doughnut Day filled with these tasty goodies.

National Donut Day 2023: Instagram Captions

Do or donut. There is no try.

Donut forget about me.

The hard work was all for donut.

Always say “yes” to donuts.

But first, donuts.

I licked it, so it’s mine.

It’s donut o’clock!

Neva… skip a donut day!

Stop and smell the donuts.

The donut squad is here!

National Donuts Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“The optimist sees the donut, the pessimist sees the hole.” ~ Oscar Wilde

“Sure, beauty has the power to excite men. But so does a box of donuts.” ~ Susan Jane Gilman

As you ramble on through life, brother, whatever be your goal: keep you eyes upon the donut, and not upon the hole.” ~ Murray Banks

“I don’t care about the weight. You know, I’m lucky; I’m one of those people – I can eat donuts, whatever, and I just get fat.” ~ Louis C. K.

“If you stop eating donuts you will live 3 years longer. It’s just 3 more years that you want a donut. < . ) < .” ~ Lewis Black

“A new study found that Americans are exercising more than ever but still not losing much weight. Not good in fact, it’s all I could think about on my jog to Dunkin’ Donuts.” ~ Jimmy Fallon

“I’m not going to work in a place where I can’t eat donuts.” ~ Kristen Ashley

I like freedom. I wake up in the morning and say, ‘I don’t know, should I have a popsicle or a donut?’ You know, who knows?” ~ Oscar Nunez

“If love eats the donut, does time eat the hole?” ~ Tom Robbins

It don’t care whether I’m good enough. It don’t care whether I snore or not. It don’t care which God I pray to. There are only three things with that kind of unconditional acceptance: Dogs, donuts, and money.” ~ Danny DeVito

On this special occasion of National Donuts Day do not forget to share moments of sweetness with your friends and families. Happy Donuts Day!

