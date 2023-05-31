Happy National Smile Day 2023: 35+ Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Instagram Captions, Quotes & More

National Smile Day 2023: National Smile Day is observed annually on May 31. It was founded in 2018 by Dr Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla to promote the significance of a healthy smile. The day encourages good practices of dental hygiene and celebrates the universal gesture of happiness.

The day also marks the beginning of National Smile Month, a month-long campaign dedicated to promoting good oral hygiene practices and overall dental health. Let’s celebrate the transformative power of smiles and encourage the act of kindness with the messages and quotes below:

National Smile Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

To triumph in your most difficult battles, all you have to do is smile. Greetings on World Smile Day.

Since a warm smile is the language of kindness, it can be exchanged in any language. Greetings on World Smile Day!

The satisfaction you feel in your heart is reflected in your grin. Greetings on National Smile Day!

Laugh because you are being observed and are being an inspiration to someone. Always maintain a smile. Greetings on National Smile Day!

Never forget to smile, because a grin is like a potion that offers the power to get through difficult times.

"This universe will improve as a place to live when you smile at the world, and the world will smile back at you."

You really don't need an excuse to smile because a smile is a reflection of a happy heart, and you have the best one in the world.

Always have a positive attitude since a smile has the ability to make everything in your life right. Best wishes on this wonderful day, which serves as a reminder for me to smile with you.

I'm sending my sweet pal a smile on this wonderful day since he looks so much better when he smiles. Keep sparkling and grinning!"

"A SMILE is the best accessory we can all wear every day to make the day beautiful. So, keep this curve on at all times. Happy Smile Day everyone.

National Smile Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Your smile is one of the greatest things in my life, and I hope it never loses its brightness. I'm sending you a lot of smiles on Send a Smile Day!

I hope you find reasons to grin more and more throughout each day of your life. I send you my best wishes for joy and smiles.

Your smile steals my heart since it's the one thing that fits you the best and makes you look your best. Go on grinning!

Your grin is so entrancing; it has the ability to warm my heart and win my soul. On Send a Smile Day, we wish you many smiles!

Your smile, which is the most attractive curve you possess, makes you even more attractive. Always wear it and win my affection.

Your smile is the nicest present you can give me to brighten my day. So smile for me, for my happiness, and for the beauty of each and every day of my existence.

I'm sending my darling hubby plenty of smiles on this wonderful day so that you have a day filled with fresh possibilities.

When you begin each day with a grin, you create an atmosphere of positivity around you, and nothing can stop you from succeeding. Never stop grinning!

I only have SMILES to wish you today because they can go a long way to reach the people you care about. I'm smiling because I see you smiling.

Start each day with a lovely smile since happy faces tend to be free of problems, and you will have wonderful days every day.

National Smile Day 2023: Instagram Captions

Smile more, please.

Smiles are always in style.

Peace begins with a smile.

Smile! It increases your face value.

A laugh is a smile out of control.

Smile – sunshine is good for your teeth.

Smiles are always in fashion!

Smiling resets your mood!

Cute smile, cute selfie.

Smile, you’re designed to.

National Smile Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.”- Phyllis Diller

“Smile, it’s free therapy.”- Douglas Horton

“A smile is a happiness you’ll find right under your nose.”- Tom Wilson

“More smiling, less worrying. More compassion, less judgment. More blessed, less stressed. More love, less hate.”- Roy T. Bennett

“Always keep your smile. That’s how I explain my long life.”- Jeanne Calment

“Keep walking and keep smiling.”- Tiny Tim

“A smiling face is a beautiful face. A smiling heart is a happy heart.”- Dr. T.P. Chia

“The greatest self is a peaceful smile, that always sees the world smiling back.”- Bryant H. McGill

“Smiling is the best way to face every problem, to crush every fear and to hide every pain.”- Will Smith

“Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy.”- Thich Nhat Hanh

It goes without saying that grinning is the ideal way to celebrate National Smile Day. Don't forget to smile at someone else and share some joy with the world. Happy National Smile Day!

