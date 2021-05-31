World No Tobacco Day 2021: Quotes, Slogans, Wishes, Messages, “Commit to Quit!” Marathon, and more

World No Tobacco Day 2021: The day is raised to spread awareness about the risk associated with the use of tobacco. This time due to the COVID-19 pandemic millions of tobacco users want to quit tobacco. WHO launched a campaign globally to celebrate the day under the slogan "Commit to Quit". The aim of the campaign is to help 100 million people quit tobacco use via several initiatives and digital tools.

At present, only 23 countries provide comprehensive cessation services to help tobacco users to quit. The purpose of the webinar is to launch the "Commit to Quit!" marathon in Uzbekistan with an aim to improve access to cessation services.

World No Tobacco Day 2021: Quotes

1. "If you substitute marijuana for tobacco and alcohol, you'll add eight to 24 years to your life." - Jack Herer

2. "Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that weaken the body's immune system, making it more susceptible to disease and handicapping its ability to destroy cancer cells." - Michael Greger

3. "Smoking kills. If you're killed, you've lost a very important part of your life." - Brooke Shields

4. "The best time to stop smoking is when the cigarette arrives at the filter." - Unknown

5. "Smoking is like cutting onions…it affects you and the people beside you." - Unknown

6. "Smoking is hateful to the nose, harmful to the brain, and dangerous to the lungs." - King James

7. "Those who use tobacco, tea and coffee should lay these idols aside, and put their cost into the treasury of the Lord." - Ellen G. White

8. "I don't know how it started but someone must have noticed I was always chewing tobacco or smoking a pipe." - Hank Sauer

9. "The tobacco companies knew quite early on the addictive nature of their product." - Neil Cavuto

10. "Don't smoke - nicotine and tobacco can really hurt your skin." - Paul Nassif

11. "If you’re thinking about smoking think again." - Unknown

12. "I make it a rule never to smoke while I’m sleeping." - Mark Twain

13. "Smoking is an expenditure beyond your need." - Unknown

14. "Giving up doesn’t always mean you are weak, sometimes it means you are strong enough and smart enough to let go." - Unknown

15. "Tobacco is the only industry that produces products to make huge profits and at the same time damage the health and kill their consumers." - Margaret Chan

World No Tobacco Day 2021: Campaign Theme, History, Significance and Facts

World No Tobacco Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Smoking gives you the pleasure of a moment but kills you in the process. Warm wishes on World No Tobacco Day!

2. Let us make sure that tobacco is not able to take any more lives by making this world free from it. Warm wishes on World No Tobacco Day!

3. What we need to burn on daily basis are calories and not tobacco. Stay healthy and happy with no tobacco. Happy World No Tobacco Day to all!

4. Tobacco is a terrorist that makes you hollow day by day and then end your life. We wish you a healthy Anti-Tobacco Day!

5. It may be difficult to quit smoking at first but it is not impossible. Have a healthy and positive World No Tobacco Day!

6. Smoke and tobacco are never solutions to stress and tension…. Rather these two are the biggest tensions on which you must work by throwing them out of your life. Warm wishes on World No Tobacco Day!

7. The journey of thousand miles starts with a single step….. take the first step to your goal by saying no to tobacco.

8. Tobacco kills more people than any other addiction and it’s time we educate people young and old people alike to stay away from tobacco. Happy World No Tobacco Day!

9. Spread the word against tobacco and raise awareness. Have an awareful World No Tobacco Day!

10. Habits can have a significant impact over one's life, choose wisely. Say no to tobacco.

11. When we opt out from tobacco, we gift ourselves and our families the most beautiful gift of life. Warm wishes on World No Tobacco Day!

12. Life is too precious to smoke tobacco and therefore, we must save ourselves from it. Warm wishes on World No Tobacco Day!

13. Tobacco kills more people than any other addiction and it’s time we educate people young and old people alike to stay away from tobacco. Happy World No Tobacco Day!

14. Invest your time and money on things which keep you happy, healthy and alive. Tobacco is made to kill you, stay away from it.

15. Tobacco is a slow poison which kills us and kills our loved ones gradually every day…. Let us save the lives of our loved ones from this poison which is ruining our lives and murdering our happiness and health…. Say no to tobacco.

16. The one certain way to save many lives every year is by saving them from tobacco. Wishing World No Tobacco Day 2021!

17. Spread love and not smoke. Quit tobacco and not life. On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, let us make everyone aware of the harmful effects of tobacco.

18. Warm greetings on World No Tobacco Day. Say no to tobacco and yes to life to celebrate this day with high spirits.

19. With time you will realize that you are getting sick of tobacco….. make sure that this realization comes to you before it is too late.

20. Your family and friends need you. Save their lives and save yours. Happy World No Tobacco Day!

World No Tobacco Day 2021: Slogans

1. We need to burn calories daily, not tobacco.

2. Replace your cigarettes with a glaass of juice daily.

3. Smoking takes life…. Cut it out from your life!

4. Cancer Is No Joke, So Put Down That Smoke.

5. Cigarettes Burn Holes In Your Pocket.

6. Smoking thrills, but it also kills.

7. Tar the roads, not your lungs.

8. Smoking reduces your weight.

9. Smoking will be a crime in time

10. If you love your family then say no to smoking and tobacco.

11. Either smoke can stay in your life or good health…. Choose what you want.

12. Don’t Be A Wacko Stop Tobacco!

13. Sometimes quitters do win.

14. Stop...you are burning your life flower.

15. Be Smart, Don’t Start.

