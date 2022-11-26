National Milk Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Slogans & More

National Milk Day is observed on November 26 in honor of Dr. Verghese Kurien's birthday. Dr. Verghese Kurien, who also created the dairy farm as India's largest self-sustaining industry, is credited with starting India's "white revolution."

National Milk Day: History

Together, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the Indian Dairy Association (IDA), and 22 state-level milk federations decided to observe Dr. Verghese Kurien's birthday on November 26 in 2014. Dr. Kurien is regarded as the founder of India's White Revolution. Consequently, on November 26, 2014, the first National Milk Day was observed.

National Milk Day: Significance

The largest milk producer is India. In honor of the 101st birthday of Dr. Verghese Kurien, also known as the Milkman of India and the "Father of the White Revolution in India," the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is commemorating "National Milk Day” on 26th November.

Dr. Kurien was tasked by Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri with creating the National Dairy Development Board in 1965. Dr. Kurien also managed the Delhi Milk Scheme by adjusting prices and founded the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) in 1979. He started a business run by farmers and assisted India in becoming self-sufficient in edible oils. He earned the titles "Milkman of India" and "Father of the White Revolution" thanks to his ideas and contributions.

National Milk Day: Wishes, Greetings & Messages

On the occasion of World Milk Day, let us thank the Father of the White Revolution in India. Happy National Milk Day 2022

Let us start each and every day of our lives with the nourishment of milk and stay healthy and happy. Warm wishes on National Milk Day to everyone.

Having a glass of milk every day can help us lead healthier lives. Wishing everyone the occasion of National Milk Day.

Let’s cheer with a glass of fresh milk on this National Milk Day.

We may not realize it but milk makes an important part of our lives and health. Warm wishes on World Milk Day to all.

National Milk Day 2022: Slogans

Start your day with a glass of milk. Happy National Milk Day.

Milk makes a complete diet. Make sure you include it in your life.

Not to Milk, No to Nutrition

For kids or Adults, Milk is a Must

Do not miss Milk, it's Food of the Gods.

National Milk Day 2022: Quotes

“Milk is like duct tape. It fixes everything.”- Anonymous

Never cry over spilt milk, because it may have been poisoned. W. C. Fields

Like most North Americans, I'd been raised on the notion that milk is the first food, and everybody must like it because it's so good and so important for growing up and for being healthy. - Marvin Harris

Everything gets better with milk. - Debasish Mridha

Milk has calcium in it. This can help you grow healthy teeth and bones. - John Malam

On this occasion of National Milk Day make sure to talk about the excellent source of vitamins and minerals, particularly calcium. Happy Milk Day 2022!