World Milk Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Significance

World Milk Day 2020: Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year celebration goes online. The 2020 celebrations were started with the Enjoy Dairy Rally from 29 May- 31 May, 2020 culminating with World Milk Day on 1 June.

Milk contains valuable nutrients and offers a range of health benefits. It is not only consumed by growing children but also by the people of all age groups. It is an important part of our daily diet. It has great nourishing value and a rich source of calcium, protein, and fat etc. Mainly we get milk from cows, buffaloes and from other animals like sheep, goat and camel.

World Milk Day is celebrated every year on 1st June to educate people about the importance of milk in our diet. Various types of milk are available in the market but which type of milk is good for health? Do you know about it?

World Milk Day 2020: Theme

Let us tell you that the World Milk Day event does not follow a specific theme in the world. In fact, different countries, governments and non-governmental organisations decide their own theme.

The overarching theme of 2020 is "the 20th Anniversary of World Milk Day". The day encourages the benefits of dairy products related to health and nutrition, effectiveness and attainability, and the passion of the sectors and commitment to feeding our communities.

The theme for World Milk Day 2019 in India is "Drink Milk: Today & Everyday".

Various campaigns are organised in India at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and focuses on safe, hygiene milk production and consumption. In the campus itself, milk was boiled in huge pans and hot milk was served in earthen pots to children, women and other participating men and women. It was also followed by a poster making competition for children on the importance of milk in human life with a motivational lecture emphasising necessity on milk consumption.

We all know that in India, families from rural or farm areas consume milk and milk products in various forms like fresh milk, ghee, buttermilk, curd, sweets etc. They boil milk in big pans and consume it. Also, there is a tradition in some families to serve lassi to their guests in big glasses.

What is Pasteurised or homogenised milk?

World Milk Day: History

World Milk Day first time was celebrated in 2001 all across the globe and several countries participated in the event. The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) selected June 1st in 2001 as World Milk Day, which celebrates the contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition. In fact, the numbers of countries for participation is increasing year by year. Several activities related to this day have been organised on a national and international level. As discussed above, World Milk Day is celebrated to raise awareness among the people about the nutrient value of milk and necessity to add it in the diet.

World Milk Day celebration: Objectives

- To provide information about the need and importance of milk in a human being's life.

- Various activities are organised on this day to raise awareness about milk and milk products.

- To celebrate the contribution of milk and dairy products in several industries, the economy and people's lives.

- To educate people about the nutrients that are present in milk like calcium, protein, vitamin B2, potassium, etc.

- Various promotional activities are done by the public.

World Milk Day: Significance

The main motive behind the celebration of World Milk Day is to make people aware of the importance of milk in a person's life. It is the first food that child consumes after birth and is perhaps the food consumed throughout life. In fact, it is the first food for any living creature that took birth in the world and is fed. So, it is very important. Most of the nutrient that a human body required is present in the milk. Dairy sector contributes to sustainability, economic development, nutrition and livelihoods. Do you know that the dairy sector supports the livelihood of up to one billion people worldwide?

Therefore, World Milk Day is an annual event celebrated by various countries educate people about the importance of consumption of milk. Milk has various nutrients which are necessary for the growth of the body. It makes bones stronger and gives us energy. It is also good for improving memory.

