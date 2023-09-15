[Updated] Hardik Pandya Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

Hardik Pandya Stats 2023: Cricket is a beloved sport in the world, and continues to grow in popularity. One of the major reasons is the influence of young and exciting players. There is arguably no better all-rounder in cricket right now than Hardik Pandya.

The Indian player is an accomplished bowler, a great finisher, skilled batsman and can even lead the team in crisis. Pandya plays responsibly and even led the Gujarat Titans team to its maiden title win in the 2022 Indian Premier League. He will also serve as the vice-captain of the Indian World Cup squad.

Hardik Pandya has become a global icon due to his playing style and affluent lifestyle. He’s often compared to former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, and Pandya will have the same opportunity in the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup as Singh did in the 2011 season (which India won) to show everyone what he’s capable of.

Fans look forward to seeing a healthy and rejuvenated Pandya in action in the Cricket World Cup.

Today, we take a look at Hardik Pandya’s key records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Hardik Pandya Stats and Key Achievements

Hardik Pandya is an all-rounder with immense skill in both batting and bowling. He can play responsibly or act as an explosive finisher. His bowling is accurate and tricky to decode for batters. You can check out his complete record for batting and bowling below.

Batting and Fielding Stats

FORMAT Test ODI T20I Match 11 81 92 Inning 18 60 71 Not Out 1 8 18 Runs 532 1758 1348 Highest Score 108 92* 71* Average 31.29 33.8 25.43 Balls Faced 720 1595 964 Strike Rate 73.88 110.21 139.83 100s 1 0 0 50s 4 11 3 Fours 68 132 96 Sixes 12 66 69 Catch 7 31 45 Stumping 0 0 0

Hardik Pandya ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Hardik Pandya performed well in the only World Cup he played, in 2019. Pandya was efficient with the bat and the ball. He also an adept fielder with a keen eye for catches. You can check his ODI World Cup statistics below.

Batting & Fielding Innings 9 Not Outs 2 Aggregate 226 Highest Score 48 Average 32.29 50s 0 100s 0 Ducks 1 Scoring Rate 112.44 Opened Batting 0 Catches 3

Hardik Pandya Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match, India - A Level)

Hardik Pandya has hit 1 international century, which he did in a test match against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Hardik Pandya Total Runs

Hardik Pandya has scored 3638 runs so far in International Cricket.

FORMAT Match Innings Runs Test 11 18 532 ODI 81 60 1758 T20I 92 71 1348

Hardik Pandya Total Wickets

Hardik Pandya Bowling Stats

FORMAT Test ODI T20I Match 11 81 92 Inning 19 75 81 Balls 937 3086 1433 Runs 528 2844 1950 Wickets 17 76 73 BBI 5/28 4/24 4/16 BBM 6/50 4/24 4/16 Average 31.05 37.42 26.71 Economy 3.38 5.52 8.16 Strike Rate 55.1 40.6 19.6 4 wicket haul 0 1 3 5 wicket haul 1 0 0

Hardik Pandya Highest Scores in All Formats

The highest score of Hardik Pandya is 108 in test cricket, 92* in ODI, and 71* in T20I. He usually comes out to bat at the 5th or 6th position but still manages to score quite generously.