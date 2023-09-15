[Updated] Hardik Pandya Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

All Hardik Pandya records: Check the key highlights of Indian batsman and all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.
Get here the latest details about Hardik Pandya's stats, total centuries and runs
Get here the latest details about Hardik Pandya's stats, total centuries and runs

Hardik Pandya Stats 2023: Cricket is a beloved sport in the world, and continues to grow in popularity. One of the major reasons is the influence of young and exciting players. There is arguably no better all-rounder in cricket right now than Hardik Pandya.

The Indian player is an accomplished bowler, a great finisher, skilled batsman and can even lead the team in crisis. Pandya plays responsibly and even led the Gujarat Titans team to its maiden title win in the 2022 Indian Premier League. He will also serve as the vice-captain of the Indian World Cup squad.

Hardik Pandya has become a global icon due to his playing style and affluent lifestyle. He’s often compared to former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, and Pandya will have the same opportunity in the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup as Singh did in the 2011 season (which India won) to show everyone what he’s capable of.

Fans look forward to seeing a healthy and rejuvenated Pandya in action in the Cricket World Cup.

Today, we take a look at Hardik Pandya’s key records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Related:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

Hardik Pandya Stats and Key Achievements

Hardik Pandya is an all-rounder with immense skill in both batting and bowling. He can play responsibly or act as an explosive finisher. His bowling is accurate and tricky to decode for batters. You can check out his complete record for batting and bowling below.

Batting and Fielding Stats

FORMAT

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

11

81

92

Inning

18

60

71

Not Out

1

8

18

Runs

532

1758

1348

Highest Score

108

92*

71*

Average

31.29

33.8

25.43

Balls Faced

720

1595

964

Strike Rate

73.88

110.21

139.83

100s

1

0

0

50s

4

11

3

Fours

68

132

96

Sixes

12

66

69

Catch

7

31

45

Stumping

0

0

0

Hardik Pandya ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Hardik Pandya performed well in the only World Cup he played, in 2019. Pandya was efficient with the bat and the ball. He also an adept fielder with a keen eye for catches. You can check his ODI World Cup statistics below.

Batting & Fielding

Innings

9

Not Outs

2

Aggregate

226

Highest Score

48

Average

32.29

50s

0

100s

0

Ducks

1

Scoring Rate

112.44

Opened Batting

0

Catches

3

Hardik Pandya Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match, India - A Level)

Hardik Pandya has hit 1 international century, which he did in a test match against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Hardik Pandya Total Runs

Hardik Pandya has scored 3638 runs so far in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Match

Innings

Runs

Test

11

18

532

ODI

81

60

1758

T20I

92

71

1348

Hardik Pandya Total Wickets

Hardik Pandya Bowling Stats

FORMAT

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

11

81

92

Inning

19

75

81

Balls

937

3086

1433

Runs

528

2844

1950

Wickets

17

76

73

BBI

5/28

4/24

4/16

BBM

6/50

4/24

4/16

Average

31.05

37.42

26.71

Economy

3.38

5.52

8.16

Strike Rate

55.1

40.6

19.6

4 wicket haul

0

1

3

5 wicket haul

1

0

0

Hardik Pandya Highest Scores in All Formats

The highest score of Hardik Pandya is 108 in test cricket, 92* in ODI, and 71* in T20I. He usually comes out to bat at the 5th or 6th position but still manages to score quite generously.

FAQ

How many centuries does Hardik Pandya have?

Hardik Pandya has 1 international century, which he scored against Sri Lanka in a test match.

What is the highest score of Hardik Pandya in ODI and World Cup?

Hardik Pandya’s highest score is 92 in ODI and 48 in the ICC World Cup.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next