Harvest Moon 2025: When and How to Watch; Check Here

The 2025 Harvest Moon will be a beautiful lunar sight, providing observers with a once-in-a-while October full moon that also starts a series of three supermoons in succession this year. It is of importance to agriculture, culture, and astronomy, and will be fully visible to the naked eye across most of the world without the aid of instruments.

The Harvest Moon of 2025 will occur on Monday, October 6, at its peak at 11:48 p.m. EDT (that's 9:18 a.m. IST on October 7 for Indian viewers).

The moon is special in that it is both the "Harvest Moon" the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox and a Supermoon, appearing larger and brighter because it is close to Earth.

Historically, the Harvest Moon occurs in September, but it occurs in October every 2–3 years, as it does this year. The full moon of October is closer to the equinox than September's remains.