Harvest Moon 2025: When and How to Watch; Check Here

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 29, 2025, 13:03 IST

The 2025 Harvest Moon will be a supermoon, making it appear larger and brighter. Occurring on October 6, it is the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox and the first of three consecutive supermoons. This phenomenon will be visible to the naked eye globally, providing a unique opportunity for skywatchers and photographers.

The 2025 Harvest Moon will be a beautiful lunar sight, providing observers with a once-in-a-while October full moon that also starts a series of three supermoons in succession this year. It is of importance to agriculture, culture, and astronomy, and will be fully visible to the naked eye across most of the world without the aid of instruments.

The Harvest Moon of 2025 will occur on Monday, October 6, at its peak at 11:48 p.m. EDT (that's 9:18 a.m. IST on October 7 for Indian viewers).

The moon is special in that it is both the "Harvest Moon" the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox and a Supermoon, appearing larger and brighter because it is close to Earth.

Historically, the Harvest Moon occurs in September, but it occurs in October every 2–3 years, as it does this year. The full moon of October is closer to the equinox than September's remains.

Where and How to Observe Harvest Moon 2025

The Harvest Moon will be visible across the globe, from India, North America, Europe, and beyond, shortly after sunset and into the night.

  • No equipment is required; the brightness of the moon will be apparent to the naked eye. Binoculars or a telescope will, however, provide more detail and enable observers to watch lunar features like craters and maria.

  • For optimal viewing: locate an area that is distant from city lights, ideally with an open eastern horizon. The full moon rises in the east shortly after sunset and can be seen throughout the entire night.

  • Astronomers suggest observing from time to time throughout the night for variation in lunar light and nearby stars or planets such as Saturn, Jupiter, and Venus that will also be grace the sky.

Observation Tips and Experience

Bundle up and find a location away from buildings and trees for unobstructed viewing of the eastern sky.

  • No eyes hazard: unlike solar eclipses, lunar phenomena are perfectly safe to observe directly.

  • Best photographic effects are obtained with a tripod-mounted camera employing longer exposures, particularly when capturing the moonrise and combining celestial objects.

  • The 2025 Harvest Moon provides a unique chance for sky photographers and enthusiasts, as it is also a supermoon and the final harvest moon until the late 2020s.

Important Dates and Events

Event

Date

Notability

Visibility (India)

Harvest Moon/Supermoon

Oct 6–7, 2025

Bright, large, first supermoon

All night, peak early Oct 7

Next Supermoon

Nov 4, 2025

Second supermoon of the year

All night

Corn Moon & Eclipse

Sep 7, 2025

Blood Moon, lunar eclipse, rare

All night

The 2025 Harvest Moon is a not-to-miss celestial event, with both agricultural tradition and astronomical spectacle for viewers worldwide.

