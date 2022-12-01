Here Are 5 Math Riddles On Fraction to Help You Study For Exams.

There are several reasons why solving math riddles is beneficial for you.

Math Riddle #1

4/7 of a number is 84. Find the number.

Math Riddle #2

Rachel took 1/2 hour to paint a table and 1/3 hour to paint a chair. How much time did she take in all?







Math Riddle #3

The area of the rectangle is 15/4 cm2, its length is 5/2 cm. Can you find the width of the rectangle?

Math Riddle #4

If 3 ½ m of wire is cut from a piece of 10 m long wire, how much of the wire is left?

Math Riddle #5

One-half of the students in a school are girls, and 3/5 of these girls are studying in lower classes. What fraction of girls are studying in lower classes?

Math Riddles Answers

Math Riddle #1

The number is 147.

Math Riddle #2

The total time taken by Rachel is 5/6 hours.

Math Riddle #3

The breadth of the rectangle is 3/2 cm.

Math Riddle #4

6 ½ m of the wire is left.

Math Riddle #5

3/10 of girls are studying in the lower classes.

