Zinnia: Here’s what you need to know about the first flower grown in space.

Technology is constantly evolving, and with each new advancement, we are able to do things that were once thought impossible. Every dawn brings something new to this world. This time, it’s NASA that has surprised and captivated the entire world with something that has never been seen before. No, we are not talking about a new rocket, a space vehicle, or any scientific equipment; we are talking about a flower.

For the first time in human history, a flower has bloomed in space.

Recently, NASA shared an image on Instagram. The photo is a close-up shot of Orange Zinnia, the first flower to be grown in space. One can also see our planet Earth behind the full bloom of the flower. This flower growth is a part of the VEG-01 experiment. This study looked at the Veggie facility's on-orbit operation and performance, with a focus on seedling growth and development in space, as well as the makeup of microbial flora on the plants and the facility. Zinnias were grown for 60 days and produced flowers for this run.

NASA shares that “this zinnia was grown in orbit as part of the Veggie facility aboard the International Space Station. Scientists have been studying plants in space since the 1970s, but this particular experiment was started on the International Space Station in 2015 by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren. Our space garden isn't just for show: learning how plants develop in orbit will help us understand how to grow crops off the Earth, providing a valuable source of fresh food on long-term missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.”

Astronauts have also grown tomatoes, lettuce, and a few other vegetables on the International Space Station (ISS) before.

The vast, wide, and billions of years old universe is unexplored. With technological and scientific advancements, we get to discover pretty fascinating and mind-blowing things. As our world continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see what we uncover next.

