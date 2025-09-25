CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
How Smart Observant are you? Prove it by Finding the First Word in this Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 25, 2025, 11:30 IST

Test your observation skills with this clever Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser. Hidden within a circle of jumbled letters are motivational words waiting to be spotted. The challenge is to find the first word you see in just 7 seconds—only 1% succeed. Are you among them?

Which is the first word you see in this Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser?
A word Search Puzzle is a type of brain teaser, and it is a grid-based puzzle where the letters are arranged in different orders, either vertically or horizontally. These types of puzzles include a word list that guides the search; themes range from vocabulary practice to holiday topics. Solving these types of puzzles helps improve vocabulary, observation skills, and develops pattern recognition, improves spelling mistakes and boosts the visual scanning skills.

There are many variations of these types of puzzles, which include time-challenging, letter-swapping twists and multi-language versions for broader learning.

The real joy isn’t just solving it—it’s the little aha moment when the pieces suddenly click. 

Regularly tackling these brain teaser puzzles can sharpen focus, boost creativity, and build patience, all while giving your brain a fun, low-pressure workout. 

Share them with friends to spark conversation, friendly, curious competition and laughter.

Are you ready for this Word Search Puzzle brain teaser test? Today’s Word Search Puzzle brain teaser is cleverly designed to test your perception and observation skills. 

The challenge is to find the first word you see in the circle of the Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser. Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? 

This Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser can only be solved by 1%. Those who can use their detective attention with hawk–eye vision may be able to find the first word in this Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser within just 7 seconds. Are You?

first word you see

Source: x.com/brainy_bits_hub

The image appears to be a word search puzzle presented in the shape of a circle. The circle is filled with jumbled letters, but within them are positive and motivational words hidden horizontally, vertically, and diagonally.

At first glance, this Word's optical illusion appears to be in an irregular pattern and looks no similarities in these letters.

But in this Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser test, there are many words hidden.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to find the first word you see in this Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser, without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So, if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, which first word do you see in this Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser in 7 seconds?

I believe you have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can proceed with your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 7 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have seen their first word in this Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser in 7 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to see their first word in this Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser in 7 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution for this Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser

So, how many words have you seen in this Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. There are many words, but these are some words which can be easily seen in this Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser:

  1. Power

  2. Powerful

  3. Passion

  4. Passionate

  5. Hot 

  6. Abundant

  7. Creative

  8. Progress

  9. Progressing

  10. Peaceful

  11. Iran 

  12. Flowing

  13. Mindful

  14. Confident

  15. Content

  16. Positive

  17. Soulful

  18. Appreciative

  19. Intuitive

  20. Resilient

  21. Strong

  22. Home

So, these 22 words can be seen easily, but there are more words hidden and this challenge is still not over, and you all have to finds all the other words which are hidden in this Word Search Puzzle Brain Teaser and do comments the answer in comment box and for more brain teaser and puzzles, connect always regularly.

