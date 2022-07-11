Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is an initiative by the Government of India that aims to provide a place to reside for millions of urban poor. As the Central Government has set a deadline for 2022, it has also identified over 2,508 cities and towns across 26 states in India and has pledged to build over 2 million houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The central scheme comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the process to apply for a house under the scheme is simple. To apply under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana applicant needs to provide their correct personal details along with identity proof.

Read below to know more about the central scheme and how to apply for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2022.

What is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana?

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was launched on June 25, 2015, with an aim to provide housing for all in the urban areas by the year 2022. The mission provides central assistance to the implementing agencies through the Central Nodal Agencies and States and Union Territories for providing houses for all the eligible families/beneficiaries.

As per the guidelines by PMAY (U), the size of the house for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) could be up to 30 sq. mt. carpet area, however, the states and UTs have the flexibility of enhancing the size of the houses in consultation and approval of the Housing and Urban Development Ministry.

How to Apply for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2022?

The form of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has two pages and requires a person to fill all the details about themselves.

Page 1: ‘Enter Aadhaar Number’. Once the detail is verified, the application proceeds to the next page. The Central Government uses Aadhaar Number to ensure that an individual applies for the scheme and doesn’t defraud the system.

Page 2: The applicant must enter personal details. They will need to provide information reading the state they are residing in, the current residential address, the head of the family, and other key details.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana can be applied under two categories

1. Under Other 3 Components-

The Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Lower Income Groups (LIG) and Middle Income Groups (MIGs) are considered under Housing for all by Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme 2022. For the EWS category, the annual income of the applicant stands at Rs. 3 lakh, while in the case of LIG, the maximum annual income is between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 6 lakh. For Middle Income Groups (MIGs), the cap of annual income must be between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh.

2. Slum Dwellers

A slum is an area where 60 to 70 households or approx. 300 people stay in the poorly built residences. The environment of these areas are unhygienic and they lack proper infrastructure, drinking water and sanitation facilities. These people can apply for housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

What are the steps to apply for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under 3 components online?

Check the steps below:

1. Log on to the Official Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Direct Link

2. Choose the ‘benefits under other 3 components’ option by clicking on the Citizen Assessment option dropdown

3. Provide correct Aadhaar Card Number and enter submit for the verification.

4. If the provided details are correct, the applicant will be redirected to the next page where you will have to provide all the important information. It will include name, no. of family members, income, contact number, residential address, religion, caste, age of the head of the family, and other details.

5. Once all the details are provided, scroll down and type the captcha code, and click submit.

This will be the end of the PMAY Online Application process under 3 components online. In case, there is a mistake, the applicant can easily edit the form with the help of the Application and Aadhaar Number.

How to apply for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under Slum Dweller Category?

1. Log on to the official Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Direct Link.

2. Choose ‘For Slum Dweller’ Option in the ‘Citizen Assessment’ dropdown.

3. Enter Aadhaar Number details and click submit.

4. If the details entered are correct, the applicant will be lead to the next page where all the necessary information must be provided, including name, residential address, age of the head of the family, income, religion, caste and other details.

5. Once all the details are provided, scroll down and type the captcha code in the box, and click submit.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a welfare scheme that aims at providing housing benefits to people living under unhealthy conditions in urban areas. The scheme benefits thousands of people and provides the stability and protection in the urban space.

