Human Rights Day 2020: Inspirational Quotes, Wishes, Slogans, Current Theme, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Poems and more

Human Rights Day 2020: It is observed on 10 December and highlights that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. In 2020, the day also focuses on the devastating outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on the underprivileged people, children, and women and also the need to "build back better by ensuring human rights are central to recovery efforts".

Human Rights Day 2020: Theme

The theme of Human Rights Day 2020 is "Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights". The theme relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on the need to build back better by ensuring Human Rights are central to recovery efforts as per the UN.

According to the UN, the day also reaffirms the importance of human rights in re-building the world we want, the need for global solidarity as well as our interconnectedness and shared humanity.

Human Rights Day: Inspirational Quotes

1. “Activism works. So what I’m telling you to do now, is to act. Because no one is too small to make a difference.” - Greta Thunberg

2. “The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened.”- John F. Kennedy

3. "To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity." - Nelson Mandela

4. "The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any." - Alice Walker

5. "It means a great deal to those who are oppressed to know that they are not alone. Never let anyone tell you that what you are doing is insignificant." - Desmond Tutu

6. "Peace can only last where human rights are respected, where the people are fed, and where individuals and nations are free." - 14th Dalai Lama

7. “We declare that human rights are for all of us, all the time: whoever we are and wherever we are from; no matter our class, our opinions, our sexual orientation.” - Ban Ki-moon

8. “Joy is found when you focus your energy on improving human dignity, human capacity and human values.” - Amit Ray

9. “A right delayed is a right denied.” - Martin Luther King, Jr.

10. “Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must - at that moment - become the center of the universe.”- Elie Wiesel

11. “All children should be taught to unconditionally accept, approve, admire, appreciate, forgive, trust, and ultimately, love their own person.”- Asa Don Brown

12. “Some values must be universal, like human rights and the equal worth of every human being.” - Bjorn Ulvaeus

13. “There can be no peace without development, no development without peace, and no lasting peace or sustainable development without respect for human rights and the rule of law.” – Jan Eliasson

14. “Human rights are not only violated by terrorism, repression or assassination, but also by unfair economic structures that create huge inequalities.”- Pope Francis

15. “It is the purpose of government to see that not only the legitimate interests of the few are protected but that the welfare and rights of the many are conserved.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Human Rights Day: Wishes and Messages

1. Human rights must work to uplift human dignity. Let us all together celebrate the glorious Human Rights Day.

2. Human beings are born free and have the power to express themselves willingly. Happy Human Rights Day!

3. There can be no peace without justice and respect for human rights. I wish you a happy Human Rights Day.

4. Life is not a matter of place, things, or comfort; rather, it concerns the basic human rights of the family, country, justice, and human dignity. Let us all together celebrate the glorious Human Rights Day.

5. A right is not what someone gives you; it’s what no one can take from you. Happy Human Rights Day!

6. When you deprive people of their right to live in dignity, to hope for a better future, to have control over their lives when you deprive them of that choice, then you expect them to fight for these rights. I wish you a happy Human Rights Day.

7. You can never be a first-class human being until you have learnt to have some regard for human frailty. Happy Human Rights Day!

8. We are way more powerful when we turn to each other and not on each other, when we celebrate our diversity and together tear down the mighty walls of injustice. I wish you a happy Human Rights Day.

9. The day we become silent about the things that matter is the moment our lives begin to end. Let us all together celebrate the glorious Human Rights Day.

10. Our hopes for a more just, safe, and peaceful world can only be achieved when there is universal respect for the inherent dignity and equal rights of all members of the human family. Happy Human Rights Day!

Human Rights Day: Slogans

1. Don’t hesitate, don’t delay, to treat everyone the rightful way.

2. What a wonderful sight, when everyone is treated Right.

3. I wish with all my might to be treated Right.

4. Women's rights are human rights.

5. No matter our job, no matter our height, we all deserve to be treated Right.

6. No Human should be without Rights.

7. Big and small, Human Rights is for all.

8. The thing I want mainly is not to be treated Inhumanly.

9. Treat Everyone the same.

10. Be neutral

11. Follow the law and order

12. Learn to respect everyone

13. Everyone deserves the same

14. Rights is for everyone

15. Your right matters

Human Rights Day: Poems

1. Human Rights

In a civilised land

That accepts duty to all

Citizens have rights

Some great, some small

This is how things should be

To those who value

Truth and fairness

And justice and decency

But those who treasure money

And the power of wealth

Seek to remove such rights

Through deceit and stealth

They claim that duty

Comes before such rights

But they accept no obligation

For causing another’s plight

Obligation before rights

Is their loud refrain

But fulfilling their own duties

Is something they distain

For rights are for the powerful

Whilst duty is for the poor

And decency and justice

The Country provides no more

Human Rights matter

To ensure justice for all

For saints and for sinners

For all people great and small

The alternative is ugly

With justice a forgotten myth

With power replacing fairness

And a society that is truly sick

By David Chalk

2. Human Rights

I have seen birds singing in the morning

They do not fear for any warning

They have full trust in nature for survival

How much happiness sun brings on arrival?

It is opening of new chapter

The life to be made joyous and roar in laughter

Each day is to be lived new challenges and outcome

Not to be afraid of any eventuality but always welcome

We need not go anywhere to seek for inspiration

It is in the fresh air when we attempt for inhalation

What a joy of freshness when lungs are filled?

The resolve for something more with confidence is instilled

The darkness or gloominess is removed with sunlight

It makes us to move with whatever we have as our might

It is not the limited strength but sources at disposal

Nice and swift action for result with very good proposal

As the day reaches its peak we are somewhere near zenith

We know for sure how much is still left the beneath

Some more confidence is needed for final push

As the sun is racing towards west with so much rush

It is time to reap the harvest in the evening

Time to return home for rest and dinning

Birds too are back returned in the nest

They have no time to think but we think always of best

We have been very lucky to be provided with sense

The atmosphere around never let us down or make tense

There is solution for everything but needs observation

Everything is there and opens for revelation

What soothing comfort in cool night?

It is time to relax and not to think or fight

The body needs rest and ready for sleep

You may be out in seconds and fast asleep

The whole cycle is destined for good

Everybody is in need or search of food

It is got when enough efforts are made

Nothing goes in waste and it is duly paid



We may not be satisfied and seek more

New avenues or possibilities are explored

There may not be any end for desire

It will go on endlessly and not expire

There has to be some degree of contentment

Any work done should not bring resentment

It has to be strong and healthy movement

The failure or success can be at any moment

It is better to seek and love the nature

It has to be guiding principle for future

Everything thing is around and one can honorably ask

There is no need to put life at risk

By Hasmukh Amathalal

