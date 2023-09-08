ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Check the list of Official Umpires and Match Referees

ICC World Cup 2023: Only a month is left before the biggest sporting event of cricket, the quadrennial World Cup, commences, and preparations are in full swing. The 2023 Cricket World Cup will be hosted by India, a country where the game is not played but worshipped.

The World Cup is due to be held from October 5 to November 19. 10 Countries will take part in the tournament. Many have begun announcing their official player list, beginning with India, which unveiled its final 15-member squad on September 5.

The International Cricket Council has now announced the match officials - umpires and referees, who will be overseeing the games and ensuring fair play.

You can check the full list and ICC’s official announcement below.

JUST IN: Match officials for #CWC23 announced 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: All Umpires and Referees

The International Cricket Council has revealed the names of all match officials for the league stage of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. This list includes 16 umpires and four match referees.

All the current 12 members of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires will be officiating in the World Cup. These are the best cricket umpires in the world and are appointed by the ICC.

Here is the List of all the Umpires that will take part in the 2023 Cricket World Cup: