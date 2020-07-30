ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League: Explained

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League is a brand new One Day International (ODI) league. The League will take place from July 2020 to March 2022 to and will serve as the qualifying league for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, in its first edition.

On July 30, 2020, the Super League will begin with an ODI series between England and Ireland in Southampton.

How many teams will be playing Super League?

The League will feature 13 teams, amongst which 12 are full members and the one is the winner of 2015–17 ICC World Cricket League Championship to qualify for this competition.

12 Member Nations

1- Afghanistan

2- Australia

3- Bangladesh

4- England

5- India

6- Ireland

7- New Zealand

8- Pakistan

9- South Africa

10- Sri Lanka

11- West Indies

12- Zimbabwe

Winner of 2015–17 ICC World Cricket League Championship to qualify for this competition.

How it is qualifying League for 2023 World Cup?

The Super League is a qualifying league for 2023 World Cup. As India is hosting 2023 World Cup, it will automatically qualify for the 2023 World Cup along with top seven teams in the Super League points table. The remaining 5 teams (bottom five) will play a qualifying tournament for the World Cup and only two teams will be selected based on the tournament as the World Cup has only 10 teams.

How the Super League will be played?

All the 13 teams in the league will play 3 ODIs against eight other teams. 4 of these are home series while other 4 are away series. Thus, it can be said that each team in the Super League will play 24 ODIs to feature in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Also, the teams which are outside the top 10 will play more matched against the top teams to improve their rankings.

It must be noted that every team will not play against every team as the league works within the parameters of the existing Future Tours Programme (FTP) between Members. The Super League can rightly be said as the World Test Championship.

The points system in the Super League

The points system in the Super League is as follows:

Case Points Win 10 points Tie 5 points Abandoned Match No Result Loss 0 points

The International Cricket Council has announced that all front-foot no-balls will be called by the Third Umpire. Points will be deducted for slow over-rates.

With the introduction of this new league, people are confused whether all the ODIs will come under the Super League or not. As per ICC, all the ODIs will not come under the Super League and will also play bilateral matches between each other. Also, all ODIs will count towards MRF Tyres ICC ODI Tea, Rankings.

Steps to the World Cup 2023

The steps to the World Cup 2023 is as follows in the descending order:

1- World Cup (Highest)

2- Super League

3- CWC League 2

4- CWC Challenge League (Lowest)

COVID-19 impact on Super League

The Super League was scheduled to start on May 1, 2020, and was expected to conclude on March 31, 2020. However, due to the global pandemic, the league was postponed and will now take place from July 30, 2020.

