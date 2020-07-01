The ICC Champions Trophy is considered the second most prestigious tournament after the ICC cricket world cup. Till date there are 8 editions (1998,2000,2002,2004,2006,2009,2013, and 2017) of the Champions Trophy have been conducted.

South African team was the first winner of the ICC Champions Trophy in 1998 while Pakistan is the defending Champion of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

Facts about ICC Champions Trophy:-

Administrator: International Cricket Council (ICC)

Format: One-Day International

First edition: 1998 (Bangladesh)

Latest edition: 2017 England & Wales

Defending champion: Pakistan (2017)

Most successful Teams: India & Australia won (2 titles each)

Most wickets (28): Kyle Mills New Zealand

Most runs (791): Chris Gayle (WI)

List of ICC Champions Trophy-winning Teams:-

winner Runner up Year 1.South Africa West Indies 1998 2.New Zealand India 2000 3.India & Sri Lanka Joint winners 2002 4.West Indies England 2004 5. Australia West Indies 2006 6.Australia New Zealand 2009 7.India England 2013 8. Pakistan India 2017

Facts about the ICC Champions Trophy:-

1. Australia is the only team that has won two ICC champions Trophy consecutively in 2006 and 2009.

2. West Indies, India, and England are the only three teams that have lost two final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

3. England, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Ireland, and Afghanistan are the only five test playing nations that have not won a single ICC Champions Trophy so far.

4. Sri Lanka was the first and only team that has a host and win the tournament, in 2002.

5. The Indian team has the record of the highest percentage (70%) of victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. The Indian team has played 29 matches, won 18 and lost just 8 while 3 tied.

6. Zimbabwe has played 9 matches and lost all of them.

7. Chris Gayle (West Indies) has the record of the highest number of runs (791) in the ICC Champions Trophy.

8. Nathan Astle (New Zealand) has a record of the highest individual score (145*) in the ICC Champions Trophy.

9. Kyle Mills (New Zealand) has the record of highest wickets (28) in the Champions Trophy.

10. The winning team got $2.2 million and the runner-up got $1.1 million in the 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy.

So this was the list of the ICC Champions Trophy.

