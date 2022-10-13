ICC Men’s T20 Rankings 2022: India Leads The Pack, With England Close Behind. Check Rankings of All 16 Teams
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is on the horizon. All eyes are on India, the favourites along with the hosts and defending champions, Australia. In total, 16 teams are participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
And anyone even remotely interested in cricket would know how unpredictable the T20 format really is. One bad over or a wicket can drastically affect the whole game. Teams lose or win matches in a matter of minutes.
Favourites included, all 16 participating teams in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 have a fair chance at lifting the coveted trophy. But it’s important to know where each team stands. So keep reading to learn the official ICC T20 ranking 2022 for all 16 teams participating in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
|
Ranking
|
Country
|Ratings
|1
|India
|268
|2
|England
|263
|3
|South Africa
|258
|4
|Pakistan
|257
|5
|New Zealand
|254
|6
|Australia
|251
|7
|West Indies
|239
|8
|Sri Lanka
|237
|9
|Bangladesh
|223
|10
|Afghanistan
|219
|11
|Zimbabwe
|194
|12
|Ireland
|187
|13
|United Arab Emirates (UAE)
|184
|14
|Namibia
|183
|15
|Scotland
|182
|16
|Netherlands
|168
So, those are the official rankings of all the teams participating in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. The tournament will kick off on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Be sure to tune in.