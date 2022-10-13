ICC Men’s T20 Rankings 2022: India Leads The Pack, With England Close Behind. Check Rankings of All 16 Teams

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup fast approaching, check out the official rankings of all 16 participating teams.
ICC Men’s T20 Rankings 2022
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is on the horizon. All eyes are on India, the favourites along with the hosts and defending champions, Australia. In total, 16 teams are participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

And anyone even remotely interested in cricket would know how unpredictable the T20 format really is. One bad over or a wicket can drastically affect the whole game. Teams lose or win matches in a matter of minutes.

Favourites included, all 16 participating teams in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 have a fair chance at lifting the coveted trophy. But it’s important to know where each team stands. So keep reading to learn the official ICC T20 ranking 2022 for all 16 teams participating in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

 

Ranking 

Country

 Ratings
1 India 268
2 England 263
3 South Africa 258
4 Pakistan 257
5 New Zealand 254
6 Australia 251
7 West Indies 239
8 Sri Lanka 237
9 Bangladesh 223
10 Afghanistan 219
11 Zimbabwe 194
12 Ireland 187
13 United Arab Emirates (UAE) 184
14 Namibia 183
15 Scotland 182
16 Netherlands 168

 

So, those are the official rankings of all the teams participating in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. The tournament will kick off on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Be sure to tune in.

 

FAQ

Which is the best T20 team in the world?

As per current rankings, India is the best T20 cricket team in the world. Australia are the defending champions but are currently ranked at number 6.

When will the T20 Cricket World Cup begin?

The ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022 will kick off in Australia on October 16, 2022.

Will India and Pakistan play together in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022?

Yes. India and Pakistan are both in the same group and will face off against each other on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Who will win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022?

Any team can win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, but currently, India, Australia, and England are leading the odds to walk home with the trophy.
