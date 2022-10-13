ICC Men’s T20 Rankings 2022: India Leads The Pack, With England Close Behind. Check Rankings of All 16 Teams

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is on the horizon. All eyes are on India, the favourites along with the hosts and defending champions, Australia. In total, 16 teams are participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

And anyone even remotely interested in cricket would know how unpredictable the T20 format really is. One bad over or a wicket can drastically affect the whole game. Teams lose or win matches in a matter of minutes.

Favourites included, all 16 participating teams in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 have a fair chance at lifting the coveted trophy. But it’s important to know where each team stands. So keep reading to learn the official ICC T20 ranking 2022 for all 16 teams participating in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Ranking Country Ratings 1 India 268 2 England 263 3 South Africa 258 4 Pakistan 257 5 New Zealand 254 6 Australia 251 7 West Indies 239 8 Sri Lanka 237 9 Bangladesh 223 10 Afghanistan 219 11 Zimbabwe 194 12 Ireland 187 13 United Arab Emirates (UAE) 184 14 Namibia 183 15 Scotland 182 16 Netherlands 168

So, those are the official rankings of all the teams participating in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. The tournament will kick off on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Be sure to tune in.