ICC Player of the Month 2022 List: Check male, female winners here

List of ICC Player of the month 2022: A new program was introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to honor the player of the month across both male and female cricketers. In the latest, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mohammad Rizwan have been announced to be the ICC player of the month September 2022. With this, Harmanpreet Kaur has also become the first Indian woman to bag the ICC Player of the month prize in the women’s category. ICC announces the players every month to recognize their talent, dedication, and effort toward the game.

ICC Player of the Month 2022 list is given below. Check the winner names under both male and female categories starting from ICC Player of the Month January 2022 to ICC Player of the Month September 2022.

ICC Player of the Month

ICC Player of the Month is a first-of-its-kind award that the International Cricket Council came up with.

ICC Player of the Month award was launched in January 2021 to celebrate and recognize the best performance of the cricketers across all the formats of international cricket throughout the year.

The Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month are decided by an independent voting academy that comprises former players, broadcasters, and journalists along with Cricket fans from all over the world who have been invited to vote on ICC’s channels.

The India captain beat tough competition to earn the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for September 2022 👏https://t.co/cO6T3KE1hL — ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2022

ICC Player of the Month September 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the Indian Team, and Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan won the ICC Player of the Month September 2022 in women's and men's categories. Harmanpreet Kaur has become the first Indian woman to be awarded with the prize for her memorable showing in the ODI series in England.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian Skipper beat her Deputy Smriti Mandhana and Bangladesh counterpart Nigar Sultana, who also came up with a stunning performance.

List of ICC Player of the Month 2022

Year Month Winner 2022 January Men – Keegan Petersen (SA) Women – Heather Knight (ENG) February Men – Shreyas Iyer (IND) Women – Amelia Kerr (NZ) March Men – Babar Azam (PAK) Women – Rachael Haynes(AUS) April Men – Keshav Maharaj(SA) Women – Alyssa Healy(AUS) May Men – Angelo Mathews(SL) Women – Tuba Hassan(PAK) June Men – Jonny Bairstow(ENG) Women – Marizanne Kapp(SA) July Men – Prabath Jayasuriya(SL) Women – Emma Lamb(ENG) August Men – Sikandar Raza(ZIM) Women – Tahlia McGrath(AUS) September Men – Mohammad Rizwan(PAK) Women – Harmanpreet Kaur(IND) October Men – TBA Women – TBA November Men – TBA Women – TBA December Men – TBA Women – TBA

