If these math riddles don’t scare you, nothing can scare you!

Math has always been the most dreaded subject in school for students. While most people either hate or are scared of math, there are only a few who are actually fond of the subject. Were you one of those students back in school? Did you enjoy math, or were you super scared of it? Did you score well in math, or were you always hesitant to show your math grades to your guardians?

Well, if you were one of those who loved math or were never scared of the subject, your perceptions might change today. Yes, with this blog today, you might start disliking the subject a little bit. If not, then probably your confidence in the subject would shake a little bit. Don’t believe us? Try the math riddles that follow.

MATH RIDDLES:

Math Riddle 1:

Math Riddle 2:

Math Riddle 3:

Math Riddle 4:

Math Riddle 5:

Excited about the answers? Here you go!

Math Riddle 1:

You are given 3 positive numbers. Using addition and multiplication with the numbers will get you the same answer. What are the numbers?

Answer - 1, 2, and 3.

Math Riddle 2:

I am a three-digit number. My second digit is four times bigger than the third digit. My first digit is three less than my second digit. Who am I?







Answer - 141

Math Riddle 3:

Two hens can lay two eggs in two minutes. If this is the maximum speed possible, what is the total number of hens needed to get 500 eggs in 500 minutes?

Answer - Two hens

Math Riddle 4:

What can you put between seven and eight so that the answer is greater than seven but less than eight?

Answer - A decimal point.

Math Riddle 5:

Jess’s pencil was wearing out and is now only three centimeters long. Her friend Stan’s new pencil was eight times that length. How long was Stan’s pencil?







Answer - 8 x 3 = 24 cms.







Weren’t these super tough? Even if not, didn’t you enjoy this short collection of exciting math riddles? We bet you did!