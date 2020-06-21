International Yoga Day 2020: Importance of Yoga in Life

International Yoga Day 2020: According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Yoga guarantees wellness as well as fitness. Yoga is not merely an exercise but a way to attain peace through physical, mental and spiritual well being." "Peace and harmony are related to Yoga. People across the world must practice it."

On 21 June, 2015, first time International Yoga Day was celebrated with the theme “Yoga for Harmony and Peace”.

What is the importance of yoga in our life or what are the benefits of yoga?

It is rightly said that if we want to maintain a balance between oneself and environment then yoga is necessary for every human. We can't deny the fact that since ancient times in India yoga is being practiced. The 'yoga' word is derived from the Sanskrit which means 'to join or to unite'. Exercises of yoga have a physical effect and also bring a balance between body, soul and mind. Several years ago, sages analysed nature and cosmos through meditation.

Yoga can be practiced in any age it is suitable for people of all ages and requires no 'stunt' skills. It should be included in our daily life. Path of self-knowledge and self-realisation can be attained via positive thinking, perseverance, discipline, right orientation, prayer as well as humble and kindness.

The importance of life is the health of our body. If health is not good then we will not be able to achieve our goals or will not remain happy.

It is rightly said that "Health is not everything, but without health everything is nothing'.

Why is it necessary to have yoga in our daily life?

- Practicing yoga develops physical health.

- It develops mental health.

- It develops social health.

- It develops spiritual health.

- It helps in our self-realisation, etc.

Yoga at the physical level comprises several postures or asanas to keep the body healthy. The mental techniques in Yoga include breathing exercises or pranayama and meditation to discipline the mind.

According to the Bhagavad Gita "A person is said to have achieved yoga, the union with the Self, when the perfectly disciplined mind gets freedom from all desires, and becomes absorbed in the Self alone.”

Benefits of Yoga

- Yoga promotes self-healing.

- Removes toxins from the body and negative blocks from the mind.

- Yoga increases self-awareness.

- Increases personal power.

- Boost immunity.

- Increases concentration and focus.

- Yoga helps in reducing stress level and tension in the physical body.

- It helps in the attainment of perfect equilibrium and harmony.

- It helps in weight loss.

- It increases flexibility and muscle strength.

- It improves the function of the brain.

- Lowers the blood pressure.

- Improves lung capacity.

- Improves a sense of balance.

- Make bones stronger.

- Lowers the risk of heart diseases.

- Maintain a healthy weight.

- It also helps in fighting with depression.

- Stimulation of organs.

- Also, help in the improvement in gastrointestinal health.

- Increases Metabolism.

- Improves sleep.

- It also helps in building self-control.

-Yoga helps for inner peace.

- Yoga increases energy in the body..etc.

Yoga helps in developing the body and mind but yes it is not a substitute for medicine. Also, with any sort of exercise or yoga, it is also necessary to maintain a proper diet or we can say that the food we eat is also responsible for good health. The food that we eat poses an impact on both our body as well as our psyche that is our habits and qualities. A well-balanced diet is necessary to take.

In such a busy life full of responsibilities, long working and busy schedules, we mostly forget to be happy. Sometimes to maintain a balance between work life and personal life also becomes difficult and indirectly affects health and life. It is necessary to spare some time for exercise, yoga, etc. So, it is important to include yoga in daily life as it helps in controlling a person's body, mind and soul. And together it brings the physical and mental discipline which is better for the body and mind.

At the end Yoga makes us understand about the life, meaning of existence, it is relative in method but absolute in the objective. Yoga poses a positive impact on life and also has numerous physical and mental benefits.

“Yoga is not only about 'Rog Mukti' (Eradication of diseases) but also 'Bhog Mukti' (desisting from the worldly greed)." - PM Narendra Modi

"Yoga is not about what one can get out of it. It is rather about what one can give up, what one can get rid of"- PM Narendra Modi

-