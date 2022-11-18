In case you think math is easy, these math riddles are here to prove you wrong!

Math is a challenging subject. It is not as easy as other subjects that require just thorough reading. It requires memory and application of techniques, methods, and rules, and the wisdom and knowledge to use these at the right places to derive the right answer.

Can you recall the amount of respect those students in your school classroom used to get who scored fantastic marks in math? Well, they actually deserved that request, as students who devoted their days and nights to attempting both easy and tricky questions, reached that milestone.

Now, let us bring back those childhood days. In case you are an adult now who has accomplished great things in life, we are proud of you. But in case you think that the subjects you were taught in school were rather easy, you are probably forgetting to count math in the list.

Here are some math riddles that might shake your confidence in math!

Math Riddle 1:

Math Riddle 2:

Math Riddle 3:

Math Riddle 4:

We know that you are waiting for the answers. Scroll down.

ANSWERS:







Math Riddle 1:

If the rate of income tax increases by 18%, net income decreases by 2%. What was the rate of income tax?

Answer: 10

Math Riddle 2:

In a family of husband, wife and a daughter, the sum of the husband’s age, twice the wife’s age, and thrice the daughter’s age is 85; while the sum of twice the husband’s age, four times the wife’s age and six times the daughter’s age is 170. It is also given that the sum of five times the husband’s age, ten times the wife’s age, and fifteen times the daughter’s age equals 450. The number of possible solutions, in terms of the ages of the husband, wife, and daughter, to this problem is?

Answer: 0

Math Riddle 3:

A man completed a certain journey by car. If he covered 30% of the distance at a speed of 30 km/hr, 60% distance at 20 km/hr, and the remaining distance at 5 km/hr then what was his average speed during the entire journey?

Answer: 16.67 kmph

Math Riddle 4:

Mr. Smith invested an amount of Rs. 25000 in a fixed deposit at compound interest 8% per annum for two years. What amount Mr. Smith will Smith mature?

Answer: Rs. 29160

We can see a wide grin on your face. Sure, these math riddles were tough, but you indeed enjoyed them, didn’t you?

Are you tired of monotony? Try these exciting math riddles!