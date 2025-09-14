Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025: Match Start Time, Where to Watch Online on TV, Apps and Other Key Details

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out
By Kriti Barua
Sep 14, 2025

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match Today: India and Pakistan face off in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 14 September, from 8:00 PM IST. India started the tournament strongly with a big win over UAE, led by Kuldeep Yadav’s brilliant bowling. Pakistan too showed form with Mohammad Haris in top touch. Key players include Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman. The match is crucial for Group A standings and will be live on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.

Asia Cup 2025 has brought back the thrill of cricket’s biggest Asian rivalry. The tournament is being played in the UAE with top teams competing for the title. Fans across the world are especially excited for today’s India vs Pakistan clash. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, 14 September 2025, starting at 8:00 PM IST. India has made a strong start in this Asia Cup.They defeated the UAE comfortably in their opening match, with Kuldeep Yadav starring with the ball and Shubman Gill steady in the batting lineup. Pakistan too began with confidence, with Mohammad Haris scoring big runs in their first game.

Key players to watch today include Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav for India, and Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman for Pakistan. The game is crucial for Group A standings and will be streamed live on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Match Start Time

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST on September 14, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live from Dubai International Stadium, starting at 8:00 PM IST on September 14, 2025. In India, viewers can watch the match on the Sony Sports Ten Network TV channels and stream it live on SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.

TV and Streaming Platforms

  • India: Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 (Hindi), Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu), SonyLIV, FanCode.
  • Pakistan: PTV Sports (TV), Tamasha and MYCO (streaming).
  • UK: Sky Sports Cricket/Main Event (TV), Sky Go (online).
  • USA & Canada: Willow TV.
  • Bangladesh: T Sports (TV), Tamasha, MYCO (streaming).
  • Sri Lanka: Ten Cricket, TV 1, Sirsa TV.
  • UAE & Oman: Criclife, CricLife MAX (TV), STARZPLAY via eLife TV, Switch TV (streaming).

The match is also available on additional streaming platforms and TV channels depending on the country or region.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Head to Head Stats

India and Pakistan have faced each other 19 times in the Asia Cup (both ODI and T20I formats) as of September 2025. India holds the advantage with 10 wins, while Pakistan has 6 victories; 3 matches ended with no result or were abandoned.

  • ODI Asia Cup Matches: 15 played — India won 8, Pakistan won 5, 2 no results.
  • T20I Asia Cup Matches: 3 played — India won 2, Pakistan won 1.

India’s dominance in Asia Cup encounters makes them historically the stronger side in this prestigious tournament.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Weather Conditions and Pitch Report

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai will be played under hot and humid conditions with no threat of rain. Temperatures during the evening will range from 34–36°C, dropping to around 30°C late at night. Humidity will make it seem even warmer, and there may be gusty winds making high catches tricky; air quality is also expected to be poor.

Weather Conditions

  • Daytime: Up to 39–40°C, “feels like” 44°C due to humidity.
  • Match time (8 PM onwards): 34–36°C at the start, 30–31°C late night.
  • Humidity: High, making conditions sweaty and tough for players.
  • Wind: Gusts of up to 30+ km/h, potentially affecting fielding.
  • Rain threat: 0%—no risk of play being interrupted.

Pitch Report

  • The Dubai International Stadium surface will favor spinners as the match progresses, with some initial movement early on for seamers.
  • The pitch historically offers balance but becomes tougher for batters as the game advances, especially in the middle overs.
  • Sixes are not easy due to the big outfield, and captains may prefer to bowl first.
  • Dew could arrive in the second innings, which may make chasing easier as the ball comes onto the bat.
  • Teams have often used spin-heavy line-ups at this venue with good effect.

These conditions will challenge both teams’ endurance and tactical play, especially in the humid desert night.

