India- Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: Key Highlights and details here

The first ever India Australia 2+2 ministerial dialogue was recently held in New Delhi. The foreign ministers and the defence ministers of both the countries participated in it. The inaugural dialogue is held in pursuant to the elevation of India-Australia bilateral relations to comprehensive partnership.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter, "EAM Dr S Jaishankar & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed their Australian counterparts FM Marise Payne & Australia Defence Minister Peter Dutton for the India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. Bilateral, regional and global issues on the agenda."

Take a look below at what was discussed and what can be drawn from the dialogue.

2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: Key Highlights

India and Australia decided to maintain an open, free and prosperous Pacific region that follows rules and stays in line with UNCLOS or United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea. This needs to be done to support the Indo Pacific Ocean's Initiative and is needed for renewed efforts by the Quad member countries for cooperation in the region.

There must be a focus on Supply Chain Resilience Initiative by both the countries. This can be done by diversifying the supply chains between multiple reliable partners for critical health and technology along with goods and services. Keeping up with the Momentum is also essential for both the countries which would be done by meeting at least once every two years. It was notable that both the countries shared a common approach towards Taliban's capture of Afghanistan. India was of the view that Afghanistan must not allow its soil's usage by any other body specially for terrorism. The countries also discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship. This included bilateral trade, vaccination drives, defence services and exercises, maritime security etc. Australia has also invited India for participation in future Talisman Sabre exercises. This would be beneficial for improving defence ties between both the countries. India and Australia have supported the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement as well and also worked on the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement to resolve taxation issues. Australia has always supported India's membership at the UNSC. This was also seconded in this times 2+2 dialogue.

What is 2+2 dialogue?

2+2 Ministerial is the highest level of institutional mechanism between India and Australia. In this meeting the defence and the foreign members of both the countries collaborate and meet for issue discussions working for mutual benefit.India also hosts such talks with Japan and USA apart from Australia.

The dialogue between India and Australia used to be held at secretary level but this time it was conducted on a ministerial level as well.

