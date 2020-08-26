India building new road between Ladakh and Darcha: All you need to know about strategically important road for India

Amid the border tensions with China, India is constructing a road connecting Ladakh and Darcha. Leh-based HQ 14 Corps was given the responsibility to identify an alternate route to the critical areas. For this purpose, an Army unit travelled from Sasoma to Saser La before finalizing the creation of the road.

The strategic road will connect Ladakh with the rest of India and will also reduce the travel time between Manali and Ladakh by three to four hours. Recently, Prime Minister Modi paid a visit to Nimu (the new road will connect this place) amid the border tensions between India and China.

Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie Road: All you need to know about the strategically important road for India

As quoted by ANI, 'Agencies are working to provide alternative connectivity from Manali to Leh through Nimu-Padam-Darcha axis which will help in saving a lot of time in comparison with the existing routes passing through Zojila pass from Srinagar and the other route from Manali to Leh through Sarchu.'

Details about the Project

The 290-km long road will facilitate the movement of troops and military equipment into the bases of the Ladakh region and will link the Kargil region. During the 1999 Kargil conflict, the Pakistani troops targetted the Kargil-Leh axis, present-day Zoji La. The road will be the third link to Ladakh after the Manali-Leh road and Srinagar-Leh highway.

The road will be a first all-weather route to Ladakh and will connect two other routes-- Zoji La in Jammu and Kashmir and Manali-Upshi-Leh axis in Himachal Pradesh. The road will travel from Leh towards Khardungla and then move along the Sasoma-Saser La-Shyok and Daulat Beg Oldi axis.

Also, the 9.02 kilometre Atal tunnel at Rohtang La will soon become operational. It will also reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres.

List of strategic bridges made by India in 2019-2020