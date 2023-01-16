India Cricket Schedule 2023 Full List: Upcoming T20, Test, ODI Matches, Series

Upcoming India Cricket Matches and Series 2023: The Indian cricket team is one of the top-ranked national cricket teams in the world. Governed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Team India is considered one of the strongest teams in the cricket world, with a rich history of success, both in international and domestic competitions.

Team India, or the Men in Blue, has had a number of notable accomplishments over the years. The team has won the ICC Cricket World Cup twice, in 1983 and 2011, and has also won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 and 2013. The team has also been successful in the shorter formats of the game, winning the Asia Cup in 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, and 2016, and the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya (Test), the Indian team is currently ranked number one in the ICC T20I Rankings, number four in ODI Rankings, and number two in the Test Rankings.

Upcoming Indian Cricket Schedule With Venue:

The Indian cricket team has a busy schedule ahead, with several series and tournaments planned for 2023. Here is a list of Team India cricket schedule 2023 with venue.

Month Match January India vs Sri Lanka (Home) Jan-Feb India vs New Zealand (Home) March India vs Australia (Home) May Tata IPL 2023 (Home) July-Aug West Indies vs India (Away) September Asia Cup 2023 (Away) September India vs Australia (Home) Oct-Nov ICC Cricket World Cup (Home) Nov-Dec India vs Australia (Home) Dec-Jan India vs South Africa (Away)

The Indian cricket team has a long history of success, and it continues to be one of the top-ranked teams in the world. Though 2022 wasn’t a great year for Team India and its fans, 2023 seems to be promising. With several high-profile series and tournaments on the horizon, fans of the team can look forward to an exciting future. The team will be looking to continue its winning streak, and the Indian cricket team's future tours are sure to be thrilling matches worth watching.

