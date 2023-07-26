Indian Cricket Home Series 2023: India to Host Australia, England, and Afghanistan in 16-Match Home Season
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the venues for the Indian cricket team's home season 2023-24. The upcoming season will see India play a total of 16 international matches, including 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.
The home season will kick off with a three-match ODI series against Australia in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. This will be followed by a five-match T20I series against the same opponents, with the first match in Vizag and the last in Hyderabad.
In January 2024, Afghanistan will tour India for its first-ever white-ball bilateral series. The three-match T20I series will be played in Mohali and Indore, with the final in Bengaluru.
The Test cricket action will then begin with a five-match series against England. The matches will be played in Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.
2023-24 – Home Matches Full Schedule, Fixtures, and Venues
The BCCI's decision to confirm the venues for the home season 2023-24 comes at a time when the Indian cricket team is in a rebuilding phase.
|
Australia tour of India – 3 ODIs
|
FROM / TO
|
Mon
|
18-Sep-23
|
Thu
|
28-Sep-23
|
Format
|
0-3-0
|
India
|
S. No.
|
Date (From)
|
Date (To)
|
Time
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
Fri
|
22-Sep-23
|
|
|
1:30 PM
|
1st ODI
|
Mohali
|
2
|
Sun
|
24-Sep-23
|
|
|
1:30 PM
|
2nd ODI
|
Indore
|
3
|
Wed
|
27-Sep-23
|
|
|
1:30 PM
|
3rd ODI
|
Rajkot
|
Australia tour of India – 5 T20Is
|
FROM / TO
|
Tue
|
21-Nov-23
|
Mon
|
04-Dec-23
|
Format
|
0-0-5
|
India
|
S. No.
|
Date (From)
|
Date (To)
|
Time
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
Thu
|
23-Nov-23
|
|
|
7:00 PM
|
1st T20I
|
Vizag
|
2
|
Sun
|
26-Nov-23
|
|
|
7:00 PM
|
2nd T20I
|
Trivandrum
|
3
|
Tue
|
28-Nov-23
|
|
|
7:00 PM
|
3rd T20I
|
Guwahati
|
4
|
Fri
|
01-Dec-23
|
|
|
7:00 PM
|
4th T20I
|
Nagpur
|
5
|
Sun
|
03-Dec-23
|
|
|
7:00 PM
|
5th T20I
|
Hyderabad
|
Afghanistan tour of India – 3 T20Is
|
FROM / TO
|
Tue
|
09-Jan-24
|
Thu
|
18-Jan-24
|
Format
|
0-3-0
|
IND
|
S. No.
|
Date (From)
|
Date (To)
|
Time
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
Thu
|
11-Jan-24
|
|
|
-
|
1st T20I
|
Mohali
|
2
|
Sun
|
14-Jan-24
|
|
|
-
|
2nd T20I
|
Indore
|
3
|
Wed
|
17-Jan-24
|
|
|
-
|
3rd T20I
|
Bengaluru
|
England tour of India – 5 Tests
|
FROM / TO
|
Sat
|
20-Jan-24
|
Mon
|
11-Mar-24
|
Format
|
0-0-5
|
IND
|
S. No.
|
Date (From)
|
Date (To)
|
Time
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
Thu
|
25-Jan-24
|
Mon
|
29-Jan-24
|
-
|
1st Test
|
Hyderabad
|
2
|
Fri
|
02-Feb-24
|
Tue
|
06-Feb-24
|
-
|
2nd Test
|
Vizag
|
3
|
Thu
|
15-Feb-24
|
Mon
|
19-Feb-24
|
-
|
3rd Test
|
Rajkot
|
4
|
Fri
|
23-Feb-24
|
Tue
|
27-Feb-24
|
-
|
4th Test
|
Ranchi
|
5
|
Thu
|
07-Mar-24
|
Mon
|
11-Mar-24
|
-
|
5th Test
|
Dharamsala
The team has not won a major ICC tournament since the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. However, there is a lot of young talent in the team, and the BCCI is hoping that the home season will give these players a chance to showcase their skills.
The home season is also expected to be a major test for the new Indian coach, Rahul Dravid. Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team in November 2022. He has a lot of experience in the game, and he is expected to help the Indian team regain its lost glory.
