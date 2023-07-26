Indian Cricket Home Series 2023: India to Host Australia, England, and Afghanistan in 16-Match Home Season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the venues for the Indian cricket team's home season 2023-24. The upcoming season will see India play a total of 16 international matches, including 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

The home season will kick off with a three-match ODI series against Australia in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. This will be followed by a five-match T20I series against the same opponents, with the first match in Vizag and the last in Hyderabad.

In January 2024, Afghanistan will tour India for its first-ever white-ball bilateral series. The three-match T20I series will be played in Mohali and Indore, with the final in Bengaluru.

The Test cricket action will then begin with a five-match series against England. The matches will be played in Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

The BCCI's decision to confirm the venues for the home season 2023-24 comes at a time when the Indian cricket team is in a rebuilding phase.

Australia tour of India – 3 ODIs FROM / TO Mon 18-Sep-23 Thu 28-Sep-23 Format 0-3-0 India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Fri 22-Sep-23 1:30 PM 1st ODI Mohali 2 Sun 24-Sep-23 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Indore 3 Wed 27-Sep-23 1:30 PM 3rd ODI Rajkot Australia tour of India – 5 T20Is FROM / TO Tue 21-Nov-23 Mon 04-Dec-23 Format 0-0-5 India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Thu 23-Nov-23 7:00 PM 1st T20I Vizag 2 Sun 26-Nov-23 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Trivandrum 3 Tue 28-Nov-23 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Guwahati 4 Fri 01-Dec-23 7:00 PM 4th T20I Nagpur 5 Sun 03-Dec-23 7:00 PM 5th T20I Hyderabad Afghanistan tour of India – 3 T20Is FROM / TO Tue 09-Jan-24 Thu 18-Jan-24 Format 0-3-0 IND S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Thu 11-Jan-24 - 1st T20I Mohali 2 Sun 14-Jan-24 - 2nd T20I Indore 3 Wed 17-Jan-24 - 3rd T20I Bengaluru England tour of India – 5 Tests FROM / TO Sat 20-Jan-24 Mon 11-Mar-24 Format 0-0-5 IND S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Thu 25-Jan-24 Mon 29-Jan-24 - 1st Test Hyderabad 2 Fri 02-Feb-24 Tue 06-Feb-24 - 2nd Test Vizag 3 Thu 15-Feb-24 Mon 19-Feb-24 - 3rd Test Rajkot 4 Fri 23-Feb-24 Tue 27-Feb-24 - 4th Test Ranchi 5 Thu 07-Mar-24 Mon 11-Mar-24 - 5th Test Dharamsala

The team has not won a major ICC tournament since the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. However, there is a lot of young talent in the team, and the BCCI is hoping that the home season will give these players a chance to showcase their skills.

The home season is also expected to be a major test for the new Indian coach, Rahul Dravid. Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team in November 2022. He has a lot of experience in the game, and he is expected to help the Indian team regain its lost glory.

