Indian Cricket Home Series 2023: India to Host Australia, England, and Afghanistan in 16-Match Home Season

The home season will kick off with a three-match ODI series against Australia in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. This will be followed by a five-match T20I series against the same opponents, with the first match in Vizag and the last in Hyderabad.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the venues for the Indian cricket team's home season 2023-24. The upcoming season will see India play a total of 16 international matches, including 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

In January 2024, Afghanistan will tour India for its first-ever white-ball bilateral series. The three-match T20I series will be played in Mohali and Indore, with the final in Bengaluru.

In January 2024, Afghanistan will tour India for its first-ever white-ball bilateral series. The three-match T20I series will be played in Mohali and Indore, with the final in Bengaluru.

The Test cricket action will then begin with a five-match series against England. The matches will be played in Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

2023-24 – Home Matches Full Schedule, Fixtures, and Venues

The BCCI's decision to confirm the venues for the home season 2023-24 comes at a time when the Indian cricket team is in a rebuilding phase. 

Australia tour of India – 3 ODIs

FROM / TO

Mon

18-Sep-23

Thu

28-Sep-23

Format

0-3-0

India

S. No.

Date (From)

Date (To)

Time

Match

Venue

1

Fri

22-Sep-23

 

 

1:30 PM

1st ODI

Mohali

2

Sun

24-Sep-23

 

 

1:30 PM

2nd ODI

Indore

3

Wed

27-Sep-23

 

 

1:30 PM

3rd ODI

Rajkot

Australia tour of India – 5 T20Is

FROM / TO

Tue

21-Nov-23

Mon

04-Dec-23

Format

0-0-5

India

S. No.

Date (From)

Date (To)

Time

Match

Venue

1

Thu

23-Nov-23

 

 

7:00 PM

1st T20I

Vizag

2

Sun

26-Nov-23

 

 

7:00 PM

2nd T20I

Trivandrum

3

Tue

28-Nov-23

 

 

7:00 PM

3rd T20I

Guwahati

4

Fri

01-Dec-23

 

 

7:00 PM

4th T20I

Nagpur

5

Sun

03-Dec-23

 

 

7:00 PM

5th T20I

Hyderabad

Afghanistan tour of India – 3 T20Is

FROM / TO

Tue

09-Jan-24

Thu

18-Jan-24

Format

0-3-0

IND

S. No.

Date (From)

Date (To)

Time

Match

Venue

1

Thu

11-Jan-24

 

 

-

1st T20I

Mohali

2

Sun

14-Jan-24

 

 

-

2nd T20I

Indore

3

Wed

17-Jan-24

 

 

-

3rd T20I

Bengaluru

England tour of India – 5 Tests

FROM / TO

Sat

20-Jan-24

Mon

11-Mar-24

Format

0-0-5

IND

S. No.

Date (From)

Date (To)

Time

Match

Venue

1

Thu

25-Jan-24

Mon

29-Jan-24

-

1st Test

Hyderabad

2

Fri

02-Feb-24

Tue

06-Feb-24

-

2nd Test

Vizag

3

Thu

15-Feb-24

Mon

19-Feb-24

-

3rd Test

Rajkot

4

Fri

23-Feb-24

Tue

27-Feb-24

-

4th Test

Ranchi

5

Thu

07-Mar-24

Mon

11-Mar-24

-

5th Test

Dharamsala

The team has not won a major ICC tournament since the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. However, there is a lot of young talent in the team, and the BCCI is hoping that the home season will give these players a chance to showcase their skills.

The home season is also expected to be a major test for the new Indian coach, Rahul Dravid. Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team in November 2022. He has a lot of experience in the game, and he is expected to help the Indian team regain its lost glory.

