ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Check Ticket price, How And Where To Buy Tickets For The Eden Gardens

The Eden Garden ticket prices for the 5 matches of the ODI World Cup 2023 to be hosted by them were announced by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Fans can expect the same prices from the other venues as well.

The prices were announced on Monday. The stadium has hosted many historic matches, including the 1987 World Cup Final between England and Australia which was won by England eventually. The match also has hosted several Pakistan vs India encounters including a 1999 Asian Test Championship match between the two.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Ticket price

The iconic stadium will host five matches in the tournament, including the India-South Africa game and the semi-final. Tickets for the marquee semi-final match will start at Rs 900 for upper-tier seats. Tickets for the India-South Africa game will also be priced in the Rs 900-Rs 3000 range.

Tickets for Bangladesh versus Qualifier 1 match will be the lowest, starting at Rs 650 for upper-tier seats. Tickets for Pakistan's two fixtures against England and Bangladesh will be priced at Rs 800-Rs 2200.

Match Upper-Tier D and H Blocks C and K Blocks B and L Blocks India vs South Africa Rs 900 Rs 1500 Rs 2500 Rs 3000 Bangladesh vs Qualifier 1 Rs 650 Rs 1000 Rs 1500 1500 Pakistan vs England Rs 800 Rs 1200 Rs 2000 Rs 2200 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Rs 800 Rs 1200 Rs 2000 Rs 2200 Semi-final Rs 900 Rs 1500 Rs 2500 Rs 3000

How And Where to Buy Tickets

The majority of tickets will be sold online through the official ICC website and app, as well as through licensed ticketing partners such as PayTM and BookMyShow. A limited number of seats will also be available for purchase at the stadium box offices.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as they go on sale, as tickets are expected to be in high demand.

Here are the specific ways to buy tickets:

Official ICC website and app: Fans can purchase tickets online through the official ICC website or app.

Licensed ticketing partners: Tickets will also be available for purchase through licensed ticketing partners such as PayTM and BookMyShow.

Stadium box offices: A limited number of seats will also be available for purchase at the stadium box offices of the Eden Gardens where matches are being held.



