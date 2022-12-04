Indian Navy Day 2022: Why do we celebrate Naval Day on December 4?

Indian Navy Day 2022: To recognize the contribution and accomplishments of the Indian Navy, it is celebrated on December 4. The day raises public awareness of the Indian Navy while also commemorating the beginning of Operation Trident against Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971.

Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times. pic.twitter.com/nGxoWxVLaz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2022

Why is Navy Day celebrated on December 4?

India observes Navy Day to commemorate and honor the valiant attack on the Karachi border during Operation Trident on December 4, 1971. The Indian Navy's warships and aircraft are open to visitors on this day. The journalists of the Ernakulum host the Military Photo Exhibition at the Naval Festival.

All the events and activities that will take place during the Navy Day celebrations are planned by the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. An official wreath-laying ceremony is held at the war memorial (located at RK Beach), and it is followed by a practical demonstration of the naval forces' strength and prowess.

Indian Navy Day 2022: Know about all the ranks and ensigns in the Navy.

What is the significance of Indian Navy Day 2022?

The President of India serves as the Indian Navy's commander-in-chief. It is the marine wing of the Indian Armed Forces. The Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhosle, who ruled in the 17th century, is known as the "Father of the Indian Navy."

The Indian Navy contributes significantly to securing the country's maritime borders and advancing India's international relations through a variety of activities such as port visits, collaborations, patriotic missions, disaster relief, and many others. To strengthen the navy's position in the Indian Ocean region, the modern Indian Navy has undergone significant changes.

Additionally, the Indian Navy maintains India's international relations and secures the nation's maritime borders through port visits, team training exercises, humanitarian missions, and upheaval assistance, among other activities. Additionally, it seeks to improve conditions in the Indian Ocean Zone.

Navy Day in India celebrated on 4 December every year recognizes the achievements and role of the Indian Navy to the country. So, with this do not forget to salute and show gratitude towards the Men in Uniform. Happy Indian Navy Day!

List of all important days and dates in December 2022