The World’s Oldest Optical Illusion Was Made In India. Can you spot the hidden animals in 6 seconds?

This 900-year-old Indian architectural design is the oldest optical illusion in the world!

The answer is that there is no definite answer. However, our guess is that optical illusions have been a thing since the 12th century.

And another amazing fact is that the oldest known optical illusion in the world was made in India.

How fascinating is it?

What does the oldest optical illusion made in India look like?

Take a good look at the image yourself.

This architectural design is at the Airavatesvara Temple in the state of Tamil Nadu, India. This 12th-century Dravidian architecture shows two animals joined together. At a first glance, you will find the design unappealing and confusing. However, after you take a good look at the picture, you will marvel at its brilliance. When you cover the left part of the design and look at the right side, you will find the animal resembling an elephant. However, when you cover the right side of the image and look at the left side, you will notice that the animal now resembles a bull.

So, there is a bull and an elephant hiding in the image.

This truly goes on to show us how creative and brilliant our architects were.

